SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC (SITE)

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC (SITE)
My previous session
News 
News

SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Barclays Select Series: Building & Building Products Conference

08/06/2018 | 03:06pm CEST

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), announced today that Doug Black, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Pascal Convers, Executive Vice President Strategy, Development, and Investor Relations, will be participating in the Barclays Select Series: Building & Building Prodcuts conference in New York City on August 9, 2018. Investor presentation slides and additional company information are available on the Investor Relations section of SiteOne’s website at: http://investors.siteone.com/

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 140 M
EBIT 2018 127 M
Net income 2018 75,0 M
Debt 2018 447 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 50,91
P/E ratio 2019 39,83
EV / Sales 2018 1,90x
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
Capitalization 3 612 M
Chart SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC
Duration : Period :
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 87,5 $
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Doug Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Guthrie CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Ross Anker EVP-Marketing & Information Technology
William W. Douglas Lead Independent Director
Jack L. Wyszomierski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC17.16%3 371
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC27.83%10 199
KWS SAAT SE0.60%2 565
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.12.26%1 665
BAYWA AG-7.23%1 207
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS59.48%1 154
