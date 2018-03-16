SiteOne Landscape Supply : to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), announced today that Pascal Convers, Executive Vice President Strategy, Development, and Investor Relations, will be participating in the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference in Coral Gables, Florida, on March 22, 2018. Additional company information is available on the Investor Relations section of SiteOne's website at: http://investors.siteone.com/

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

