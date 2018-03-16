SiteOne Landscape Supply : to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference

SiteOne®
Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE),
announced today that Pascal Convers, Executive Vice President Strategy,
Development, and Investor Relations, will be participating in the
Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference in Coral
Gables, Florida, on March 22, 2018. Additional company information is
available on the Investor Relations section of SiteOne's website at: http://investors.siteone.com/
