SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC (SITE)
SiteOne Landscape Supply : to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference

03/16/2018 | 01:31pm CET

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), announced today that Pascal Convers, Executive Vice President Strategy, Development, and Investor Relations, will be participating in the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference in Coral Gables, Florida, on March 22, 2018. Additional company information is available on the Investor Relations section of SiteOne's website at: http://investors.siteone.com/

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 090 M
EBIT 2018 136 M
Net income 2018 75,6 M
Debt 2018 407 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 40,78
P/E ratio 2019 31,65
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 2 980 M
Technical analysis trends SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Doug Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Guthrie CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Ross Anker EVP-Marketing & Information Technology
William W. Douglas Lead Independent Director
Jack L. Wyszomierski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC-2.31%2 951
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-0.66%8 257
KWS SAAT SE-6.44%2 552
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.9.06%1 592
BAYWA AG-9.11%1 292
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC-6.09%1 152
