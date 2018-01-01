Log in
Six Flags Entertainment : One of the Nation's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

01/01/2018 | 01:01pm CET

Industry Leader Recognized Second Year in a Row for Innovative Employee Recruitment, Retention and Recognition

For the second consecutive year, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has named Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company, as one of the Nation’s and Dallas-Fort Worth’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. Honorees will be recognized at a symposium and awards gala on Monday, January 22, 2018 at the Dallas Arboretum.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180101005050/en/

“Six Flags is a very special company made of exceptional people dedicated to giving their absolute best every day,” said Six Flags Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Kathy Aslin. “Because our team members are our most valuable asset, we strive to provide them with a best-in-class benefits package and create a working environment that is not only fun, but one that recognizes and rewards their efforts. We are delighted to once again be singled out as a Best and Brightest Company.”

An independent research firm evaluates each company using key measures that include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance.

“Dallas-Fort Worth companies realize that their employees are key to business success. The companies that were selected demonstrated innovative human resource practices. They intentionally keep employee needs at the forefront of their policies,” said National Association for Business Resources President and CEO, Jennifer Kluge. “We are very impressed by the commitment that they have demonstrated to their employees.”

Six Flags offers a wide variety of career opportunities in a fun, friendly environment. To apply visit www.sixflags.com/jobs.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.3 billion in revenue and 20 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 56 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter @SixFlags

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflags

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.


© Business Wire 2018
