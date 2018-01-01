Six Flags Entertainment : One of the Nation's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

Industry Leader Recognized Second Year in a Row for Innovative
Employee Recruitment, Retention and Recognition
For the second consecutive year, the National Association for Business
Resources (NABR) has named Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
(NYSE:SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company, as one of
the Nation’s
and Dallas-Fort Worth’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.
Honorees will be recognized at a symposium and awards gala on Monday,
January 22, 2018 at the Dallas Arboretum.
“Six Flags is a very special company made of exceptional people
dedicated to giving their absolute best every day,” said Six Flags
Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Kathy Aslin. “Because our team
members are our most valuable asset, we strive to provide them with a
best-in-class benefits package and create a working environment that is
not only fun, but one that recognizes and rewards their efforts. We are
delighted to once again be singled out as a Best and Brightest Company.”
An independent research firm evaluates each company using key measures
that include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee
Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and
Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee
Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity
and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic
Company Performance.
“Dallas-Fort Worth companies realize that their employees are key to
business success. The companies that were selected demonstrated
innovative human resource practices. They intentionally keep employee
needs at the forefront of their policies,” said National Association for
Business Resources President and CEO, Jennifer Kluge. “We are very
impressed by the commitment that they have demonstrated to their
employees.”
Six Flags offers a wide variety of career opportunities in a fun,
friendly environment. To apply visit www.sixflags.com/jobs.
About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional
theme park company with $1.3 billion in revenue and 20 parks across the
United States, Mexico and Canada. For 56 years, Six Flags has
entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed
rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more
information, visit www.sixflags.com.
About the Best and Brightest Programs
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the
National Association for Business Resources that provides the business
community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best
practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to
work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making
better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community
as a whole.
