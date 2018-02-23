Log in
SJVN : Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN honored with CEO of the year award

02/23/2018 | 01:07pm CET

Shri Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVNhas been conferred with CEO of the Year Award by Global CSR Excellence & Leadership Awards for excelling and creating a benchmark in the implementation of CSR activities.

SJVN has witnessed positive impact on the stakeholders, be it the government, general public or the communities affected due to the project activities. This has been possible due to the innovative CSR measures in the existing policies and timely implementation of schemes under the dynamic leadership of Sh. Sharma.

SJVN has since been implementing CSR activities in the areas of its operations much earlier to the government's notifications on CSR. It is worthwhile to mention that SJVN undertakes its CSR and Sustainability projects in six verticals namely, Health & Hygiene, Education & Skill Development, Sustainable Development, Infrastructure & Community Development, Assistance During Natural Disasters, Promotion of Culture, Heritage & Sports.

In the last five years, more than 3500 youth have been imparted vocational training in various trades namely Welder, Electrician, Site accountant, Cutting and Tailoring, Hospitality, Bed Side Attendant etc, thus enhancing the rate of employability. In the area of Medical Care, SJVN is operating 14 Mobile Health Vans in the States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh which has benefitted more than 4.7 lakh patients. Besides 160 Health Camps have also been organized benefitting around 40,000 patients residing in remote locations.

In addition, projects including construction of School building for the specially abled at Dhalli, Shimla, Integrated Muscular Dystrophy Centre at Solan and Aids and Assistive Devices to persons with special abilities through ALIMCO are being regularly extended.

SJVN has been actively associated in construction of Community Assets like Panchayat Ghars, Mahila Mandals, Playgrounds. In recent few years, SJVN has created more than 250 community assets. In implementing the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Sh. Narender Modi towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, SJVN has participated enthusiastically and constructed 2421 toilets in schools across four states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar.

SJVN Limited published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2018 12:06:01 UTC.

