SK HYNIX INC (000660)
Asian chipmakers' production plans in focus as super-cycle winds down

07/25/2018 | 02:10am CEST
Picture illustration of mobile memory chips made by chipmaker SK Hynix taken in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Asian memory chipmakers' production plans and outlook will be closely watched as they start reporting earnings this week, following sharp falls in their stock prices due to concerns that a 2-year industry super-cycle may be skidding to a halt.

The $121 billion (92.13 billion pounds)global memory chip industry has enjoyed an unprecedented boom since late 2016, with profits surging to record highs and margins rising above 70 percent thanks to disciplined production after years of consolidation.

But the industry's shift to a newer technology of 3D NAND flash stacks - which are cheaper to assemble than outgoing two-dimensional chips - has seen output grow faster than demand this year and forced smaller players to aggressively cut prices to keep market share.

Average NAND flash memory chip prices have nearly halved from a peak in 2017, and concerns of further declines sent shares of the major producers such as South Korea's SK Hynix down 7 percent on Monday.

NAND flash memory chips, used for longer-term data storage, are found in mobile devices as well as memory cards, USB flash drives and solid-state drives.

"The margins are getting worse mainly because the average selling price decrease turns out to be much faster than cost reductions," said Alan Chen, director at market research firm DRAMeXchange.

He forecast the price decline would continue for the rest of this year.

Nomura estimates supply of NAND flash chips will grow about 40 percent to 50 percent this year, just as demand eases off due to slowing global smartphone sales, causing prices to decline by nearly 20 percent.

DRAM BUSTERS

Prices of DRAM memory chips - which help servers, gaming PCs and cryptocurrency mining devices process large amounts of streaming data - are up more than 20 percent this year.

But they are losing momentum amid a Chinese price-fixing probe against industry heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, and Beijing's drive to build home-grown chip champions to cut its reliance on foreign supplies.

Beijing has made the semiconductor sector a priority under its "Made in China 2025" strategy, and three firms - Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd, Innotron Memory and Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit - are getting ready to mass-produce memory chips, according to analysts.

"Until the first half of next year, Chinese firms' production scale will be small but as their yield rate gets better and leads to increased output, that will influence the semiconductor market from the second half of next year," said Song Myung-sup, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Andrew Norwood, lead analyst at Gartner, said China's entry into the market could be one of the factors behind a move by Samsung to aggressively expand capacity. He said 2020 and 2021 would see "significant revenue reductions".

Others are more optimistic, pointing to demand from data centres and new technologies such as 5G mobile network and autonomous driving.

"Although profit growth momentum is likely to disappear, we believe an operating profit level of $90 billion can be sustained in 2019, instead of crumbling down badly," BNP Paribas analyst Peter Yu said in a recent report.

"The fat and steady profit is the new norm for the memory industry."

Samsung, the world's top chipmaker, is expected to post a record profit of 12.5 trillion won ($11 billion) from chip sales in the quarter ended in June, up 50 percent from a year ago. Its hometown rival SK Hynix is also likely to report a 74 percent jump to a record 5.4 trillion won.

Hynix reports earnings on July 26, Samsung on July 31, and Japan's Toshiba Corp on Aug 8.

($1 = 1,133.9000 won)


GRAPHIC - Memory chip boom close to end:

(Additional reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Stephen Coates)

By Ju-min Park
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICRON TECHNOLOGY -2.06% 53.17 Delayed Quote.32.03%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
TOSHIBA CORP -0.86% 347 End-of-day quote.7.10%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 40 804 B
EBIT 2018 20 836 B
Net income 2018 15 414 B
Finance 2018 8 290 B
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 3,83
P/E ratio 2019 4,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 63 991 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 114 478  KRW
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sung-Wook Park Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Seok-Hee Lee Co-President, Director & Head-Business Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC56 440
INTEL CORPORATION13.32%241 901
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%200 655
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.89%152 290
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.80%112 576
BROADCOM INC-15.64%90 795
