Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Hynix Inc    000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC (000660)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

SK Hynix : Ramps Up Enterprise SSDs with its 72-Layer 512Gb 3D NAND Flash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2018 | 03:15am CET

SK Hynix Inc. Ramps Up Enterprise SSDs with its 72-Layer 512Gb 3D NAND Flash2018.02.04

Seoul, February 4, 2018
- SK Hynix Inc. (or 'the Company', www.skhynix.com) today announced that the Company recently completed developing an enterprise SATA Solid State Drive (or 'eSSD'). With its 72-Layer 512Gb (Gigabits) 3D NAND Flash chips, the Company is paving the way for its full-fledged entrance to the high value-added eSSD market. SK Hynix combined the 72-Layer 512Gb 3D NAND Flash with its in-house firmware and controller to provide the maximum density of 4TB (Terabytes). SK Hynix makes the most of its 72-Layer 512Gb 3D NAND chips to double the biggest density of the SSD of the same size with 256Gb NAND chips. A single 4TB SSD could contain 200 UHD (Ultra-HD) movies, each of which is generally as large as approximately 20GB (Gigabytes). The new eSSD supports sequential read and write speed of up to 560MB/s (Megabytes per second) and 515MB/s, respectively, and it can perform 98,000 random read IOPS (Input/Output operations per second) and 32,000 random write IOPS. SK Hynix also improved the read latency, which is of the utmost importance in eSSD performance. The Company is sampling the product to server and data center clients in the United States. The Company also finished developing enterprise PCIe (PCI Express) SSD and is shipping samples to server and data center clients. The PCIe SSD will also use the 72-Layer 3D NAND and have a capacity of more than 1TB. The 1TB PCIe SSD operates at 2,700MB/s and 1,100MB/s of sequential read/write speed and runs random read/write performance of 230,000 IOPS and 35,000 IOPS. 'SK Hynix started mass-producing Client SSD with its 3D NAND chips and in-house firmware and controller last year. Now we have expanded our SSD business portfolio with the development of eSSD,' said Jin Kang, the Head of NAND Planning and Enabling. 'The Company plans to actively meet growing eSSD market demands to contribute to enhancing its profitability in NAND Flash business' he added. According to IHS Markit, the SSD market revenue is expected to total USD 25.1 billion in 2017 and post a continuous annual growth of 5.6% to total 31.2 billion in 2021. Especially, the revenue of the enterprise SSD will lead the market growth by rising from USD 13.4 billion to 17.6 billon at a CAGR of 7% during the same period.
Media Contact SK Hynix Inc. Public Relations
Assistant Manager Heeyoung Son Phone: +82.31.8093.4719 E-Mail: [email protected]
Assistant Manager Hyun Kyung Olivia Lee Phone: +82.31.8093.4771
E-Mail: [email protected]

SK Hynix Inc. published this content on 04 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2018 02:14:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK HYNIX INC
03:15a SK HYNIX : Ramps Up Enterprise SSDs with its 72-Layer 512Gb 3D NAND Flash
02/01 SK HYNIX : Patent Issued for Sense Amplifier and Input/Output Circuit of Semicon..
02/01 SK HYNIX : Patent Issued for Internal Voltage Generation Device (USPTO 9874892)
02/01 SK HYNIX : Patent Issued for Device for Removing Noise on Image Using Cross-Kern..
02/01 SK HYNIX : Patent Issued for Multi-Chip Package, System and Test Method (USPTO 9..
02/01 SK HYNIX : Patent Issued for Semiconductor Memory Device and Method for Operatin..
02/01 SK HYNIX : Patent Issued for Semiconductor Package Including Planar Stacked Semi..
02/01 SK HYNIX : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Semiconductor Test Device and..
02/01 SK HYNIX : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Memory Device, Memory System ..
02/01 SK HYNIX : Patent Issued for Method of Manufacturing Semiconductor Device (USPTO..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/17 Why All The Micron DRAMa? Buy The Fear
01/10 The Expanding NAND Industry Will Boost Silicon Motion
01/05 China, Idle Threats, And DRAM - Oh My!
2017 The Toshiba Memory Sale Is Dead - Western Digital Will Benefit
2017 Micron Technology Needs To Pull Out All Stops To Remain Competitive In 3D NAN..
Financials ( KRW)
Sales 2018 36 591 B
EBIT 2018 16 747 B
Net income 2018 12 976 B
Finance 2018 9 501 B
Yield 2018 1,79%
P/E ratio 2018 3,98
P/E ratio 2019 4,71
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 52 562 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 102 787  KRW
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sung-Wook Park Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Seung-Ho Pi MD & Head-Research and Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC48 304
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%229 672
INTEL CORPORATION3.23%223 002
NVIDIA CORPORATION24.29%145 743
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.40%108 491
BROADCOM LIMITED-7.05%97 421
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.