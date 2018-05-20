Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Hynix Inc    000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC (000660)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

South Korea's LG Group chairman dies from illness at 73

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 06:48am CEST
Handout photo of LG Group chairman Koo Bon-moo

SEOUL (Reuters) - The chairman of South Korea's LG Group, Koo Bon-moo, instrumental to transforming the country's fourth-largest conglomerate into a global brand, passed away on Sunday after a year-long battle with brain disease.

LG Group said in a statement Koo, 73, had been ill for a year.

A group official said Koo had been fighting a brain disease and had undergone surgery. The official declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"Becoming the third chairman of LG at the age of 50 in 1995, Koo established key three businesses - electronics, chemicals and telecommunications - led a global company LG, and contributed to driving (South Korea's) industrial competitiveness and national economic development," LG said.

Under Koo's leadership, the conglomerate changed its corporate brand to LG from Lucky Goldstar and sold LG's semiconductor business to Hyundai, now SK Hynix Inc, under government-led restructuring in the wake of the Asia financial crisis in the late 1990s.

Major affiliates are LG Electronics Inc , display maker LG Display and electric car battery maker LG Chem.

Prior to its chairman's death, LG Group had established a holding company in order to streamline ownership structure and begin the process of succession.

The country's powerful family-run conglomerates are implementing generational succession amid growing calls from the government and public to improve transparency and corporate governance.

LG Corp, a holding company of the electronics-to-chemicals conglomerate, said on Thursday its longtime chairman was unwell and planned to nominate his son to its board of directors in preparation for a leadership succession.

Heir apparent Koo Kwang-mo is from the fourth generation of LG Group's controlling family. He owns 6 percent of LG Corp and works as a senior official at LG Electronics.

The senior Koo's younger brother, the group's vice chairman Koo Bon-joon, who led LG Electronics for many years, effectively managed the conglomerate in his stead.

South Korean prosecutors said this month they raided LG Group's head office as part of a probe into alleged tax evasion by family members controlling the conglomerate.

Analyst do not see a change at the helm being disruptive to the group's business.

"Although Koo passed away at a relatively early age, his son has been already in a senior position and I don't think there will be a big change in governance structure or strategic decisions," said Park Ju-gun, head of corporate analysis firm CEO Score.

The company said Koo's funeral would be held privately at the request of the family.

(Reporting by Jane Chung and Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Miyoung Kim and Jeongmin Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Jane Chung and Ju-min Park
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM LTD --End-of-day quote.
LG CORP --End-of-day quote.
LG DISPLAY CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
LG ELECTRONICS INC. --End-of-day quote.
LG UPLUS CORP --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK HYNIX INC
06:48aSouth Korea's LG Group chairman dies from illness at 73
RE
05/17SK HYNIX : Patent Issued for Memory Device Including Page Buffer and Method of A..
AQ
05/17SK HYNIX : Patent Issued for Stack Packages Having with Confined Underfill Fille..
AQ
05/17SK HYNIX : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Wafer Burn-In Test Circuit an..
AQ
05/17SK HYNIX : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Semiconductor Device", for Ap..
AQ
05/17SK HYNIX : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Reference Selection Circuit",..
AQ
05/17SK HYNIX : Patent Issued for Memory System for Controlling Input Command Priorit..
AQ
05/17SK HYNIX : Patent Issued for Methods of Manufacturing a Semiconductor Device wit..
AQ
05/17SK HYNIX : Patent Issued for Semiconductor Integrated Circuit Device (USPTO 9966..
AQ
05/17SK HYNIX : Patent Issued for Image Sensing Device Insensitive to Noise (USPTO 99..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18DRAM prices decline, Micron -2.8% 
05/18Micron's DRAM Money Machine 
05/15Stifel raises Micron target on NAND Flash demand 
05/14Can Demand For Server DRAMs Be Met After Years Of Limited Production Capacity.. 
04/27Tracking Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q1 2018 Update 
Financials ( KRW)
Sales 2018 39 746 B
EBIT 2018 19 862 B
Net income 2018 14 926 B
Finance 2018 8 905 B
Yield 2018 1,63%
P/E ratio 2018 4,27
P/E ratio 2019 4,62
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 63 991 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 112 344  KRW
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sung-Wook Park Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Seok-Hee Lee Co-President, Director & Head-Business Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC59 256
INTEL CORPORATION18.74%255 415
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 637
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.02%150 369
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.61%108 004
BROADCOM INC-6.79%98 355
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.