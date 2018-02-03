Skechers : Puts Howie Long Back in the Super Bowl

With more than 115 million people planning to watch Super Bowl LII on Sunday, footwear industry leader Skechers (NYSE:SKX) has just made the year’s biggest game even more exciting – with the legendary NFL Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long joining its team late in the first quarter. Shot on an airplane, Long’s Skechers Sport Wide Fit commercial spotlights the relaxed comfort of the brand.

“Howie has been staying comfortable wearing Skechers Wide Fit shoes on set and on the sidelines covering the NFL on FOX for the last two seasons,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “He has a ring to show for his success winning in the Super Bowl, and we’re thrilled to help him stay comfortable on the Skechers team a few decades later.”

Long is part of a roster of Skechers athletes that currently includes baseball slugger David Ortiz, boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and football legend Tony Romo. Skechers has utilized sports icons when advertising its men’s collection for more than 15 years with an alumni list featuring legends like Pete Rose, Mariano Rivera, Ozzie Smith, Tommy Lasorda, Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Rick Fox, and Wayne Gretzky.

In recent years, the range of Skechers men’s footwear has expanded to include a wide array of trend-right casual and sport styles, and innovations such as Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam for long-lasting comfort. Styles from the Skechers men’s collection are available in Skechers retail stores as well as department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

About Skechers USA, Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX) designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 160 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 2,438 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company’s e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit Skechers.com and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/Skechers) and Twitter (twitter.com/SkechersUSA).

