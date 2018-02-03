Skechers : Puts Howie Long Back in the Super Bowl

With more than 115 million people planning to watch Super Bowl LII on
Sunday, footwear industry leader Skechers (NYSE:SKX) has just made the
year’s biggest game even more exciting – with the legendary NFL Hall of
Fame defensive end Howie Long joining its team late in the first
quarter. Shot on an airplane, Long’s Skechers Sport Wide Fit commercial
spotlights the relaxed comfort of the brand.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005726/en/
Skechers Puts Howie Long in the Super Bowl (Photo: Business Wire)
“Howie has been staying comfortable wearing Skechers Wide Fit shoes on
set and on the sidelines covering the NFL on FOX for the last two
seasons,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “He has a ring
to show for his success winning in the Super Bowl, and we’re thrilled to
help him stay comfortable on the Skechers team a few decades later.”
Long is part of a roster of Skechers athletes that currently includes
baseball slugger David Ortiz, boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and football
legend Tony Romo. Skechers has utilized sports icons when advertising
its men’s collection for more than 15 years with an alumni list
featuring legends like Pete Rose, Mariano Rivera, Ozzie Smith, Tommy
Lasorda, Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott, Karl Malone, Kareem
Abdul-Jabbar, Rick Fox, and Wayne Gretzky.
In recent years, the range of Skechers men’s footwear has expanded to
include a wide array of trend-right casual and sport styles, and
innovations such as Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam for long-lasting
comfort. Styles from the Skechers men’s collection are available in
Skechers retail stores as well as department stores and footwear
retailers around the globe.
About Skechers USA, Inc.
Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX)
designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for
men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and
women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 160
countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores,
more than 2,438 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail
stores, and the Company’s e-commerce websites. The Company manages its
international business through a network of global distributors, joint
venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned
subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe and Latin America. For
more information, please visit Skechers.com and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/Skechers)
and Twitter (twitter.com/SkechersUSA).
