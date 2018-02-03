Log in
Skechers : Puts Howie Long Back in the Super Bowl

02/03/2018 | 02:19am CET

With more than 115 million people planning to watch Super Bowl LII on Sunday, footwear industry leader Skechers (NYSE:SKX) has just made the year’s biggest game even more exciting – with the legendary NFL Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long joining its team late in the first quarter. Shot on an airplane, Long’s Skechers Sport Wide Fit commercial spotlights the relaxed comfort of the brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005726/en/

Skechers Puts Howie Long in the Super Bowl (Photo: Business Wire)

Skechers Puts Howie Long in the Super Bowl (Photo: Business Wire)

“Howie has been staying comfortable wearing Skechers Wide Fit shoes on set and on the sidelines covering the NFL on FOX for the last two seasons,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “He has a ring to show for his success winning in the Super Bowl, and we’re thrilled to help him stay comfortable on the Skechers team a few decades later.”

Long is part of a roster of Skechers athletes that currently includes baseball slugger David Ortiz, boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and football legend Tony Romo. Skechers has utilized sports icons when advertising its men’s collection for more than 15 years with an alumni list featuring legends like Pete Rose, Mariano Rivera, Ozzie Smith, Tommy Lasorda, Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Rick Fox, and Wayne Gretzky.

In recent years, the range of Skechers men’s footwear has expanded to include a wide array of trend-right casual and sport styles, and innovations such as Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam for long-lasting comfort. Styles from the Skechers men’s collection are available in Skechers retail stores as well as department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

About Skechers USA, Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX) designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 160 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 2,438 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company’s e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit Skechers.com and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/Skechers) and Twitter (twitter.com/SkechersUSA).

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Skechers’ future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will result,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include international economic, political and market conditions including the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States;; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and the companies cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can the companies assess the impact of all such risk factors on their respective businesses or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.


© Business Wire 2018
