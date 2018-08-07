Sky : Publication of an offer document by 21CF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For immediate release 7 August 2018

Sky plc ('Sky')

Publication of an offer document by 21st Century Fox ('21CF')

The Independent Committee of Sky notes the publication today of an offer document by 21CF as required by the Takeover Code. Following the publication of the recommended offer document by Comcast on 13 July 2018, and today's publication by 21CF, both the offers made by Comcast and 21CF have now been put to Sky shareholders.

As required under the Takeover Code, the Independent Committee will publish its formal response to the 21CF offer, including customary disclosures required under Rule 25 of the Code, within 14 days.

