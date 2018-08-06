Log in
SKY Network Television : GINX ESPORTS TV POP-UP TO LAUNCH IN NZ ON SKY

08/06/2018 | 05:06am CEST

Key Points:

  • GINX Esports TV Pop-up is a 24-hour channel offering content focussing on esports.
  • GINX Esports TV Pop-up will launch for 90 days from 5.00pm August 13th on SKY channel 159 (located between channel 23 and 24 on the electronic programme guide) and channel 059.
  • The pop-up channel will be available at no extra cost to all SKY subscribers with a SKY box in the home on at least the SKY Starter package.

SKY is excited to announce that a GINX Esports TV Pop-up channel will launch on August 13th as part of the SKY Starter package. The three-month pop-up will bring GINX Esports TV, the first and largest esports TV network in the world, to SKY Starter customers at no additional cost.

Currently available in 55+ million homes, across more than 50 territories in 10 languages, GINX Esports TV aims to extend the reach of esports into mainstream sports audiences.

Esports, the simple abbreviation for 'electronic sports', is defined as a form of sports where the primary aspects of the sport are facilitated by the competitive playing of video games.

GINX Esports TV Pop-up will feature the most prestigious esports tournaments together with news, lifestyle, documentary and presenter-led live shows filmed and produced at its London headquarters.

As well as broadcasting live tournaments, GINX offers viewers round the clock esports news, recaps and live entertainment formats, telling the stories of the players, the teams and the behind-the-scenes at events from across the globe.

SKY TV, Director of Strategy, George MacFarlane says: 'We're extremely excited to launch GINX Esports Pop-up and give SKY customers' access to this hugely popular content. The worldwide esports market is growing at a phenomenal rate and it is now at a stage where we think it makes sense for SKY to get involved. With medal events in the 2022 Asian Games and serious discussions happening to include esports in the 2024 Summer Olympics, esports will only continue to grow.'

Sam Butler, Director of Affiliate Sales at GINX Esports TV says: 'The global appetite for esports has never been greater. We're very excited to bring GINX Esports TV to New-Zealand for the first time. Our channel gives esports fans a whole new way to experience esports action on television. We look forward to working with SKY TV to establish GINX Esports TV as the esports destination on TV in Aotearoa.'

SKY Starter customers can watch GINX Esports TV Pop-up from August 13th on SKY channel 159 (located between channel 23 and 24 on the electronic programme guide) and channel 059. You will also be able to watch GINX Esports TV Pop-up on Vodafone TV, SKY Go as well as selected catch up content on SKY On Demand.

-

WHAT ARE ESPORTS?
Esports, the simple abbreviation for 'electronic sports', is defined as a form of sports where the primary aspects of the sport are facilitated by the competitive playing of video games.

Disclaimer

Sky Network Television Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 03:05:01 UTC
