VIDEO: Ellis Martin Report with Skyharbour Resources' Jordan Trimble

07/26/2018 | 02:15am CEST
Ellis Martin Report with Skyharbour Resources' (CVE:SYH) Jordan Trimble

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - In this audio segment, Ellis Martin of The Ellis Martin Report interviews Jordan Trimble, the President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF). The two gentlemen discuss the mechanics underlying the past, current and future market for uranium and uranium equities and how the company is positioning itself for a growing need for this source of clean energy globally as more nuclear reactors come online.

To view the Video Audio, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/93953/syh



About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) is a preeminent uranium and thorium exploration Company with projects located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada which was ranked as the best mining jurisdiction to work in globally by the Fraser Institute in 2017. The Company has been acquiring top tier exploration projects at attractive valuations culminating in five uranium properties totalling approx. 200,000 hectares throughout the Basin. In July 2016, Skyharbour secured an option from Denison Mines (TSE:DML) to acquire a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, now the flagship project, which hosts the high grade Maverick Zone. The Company is run by a strong management and geological team who are major shareholders with extensive capital markets experience as well as focused uranium exploration expertise in the Basin.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Nick Findler
Telephone: 604-639-3850
Toll Free: 1-800-567-8181
Fax: 604-687-3119
Email: [email protected]

Ellis Martin
Editor
Email:[email protected]
T: +1-310-430-1388
www.ellismartinreport.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
