Skyline Champion Corporation : Announces Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Secondary Offering

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) (the “Company”) today announced
that the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an
additional 1,350,000 shares from certain of its shareholders (the
“Selling Shareholders”) at a price to the public of $22.00 per share.
The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this
offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and
Jefferies LLC will act as lead bookrunning managers, Barclays Capital
Inc. and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. will act as bookrunning
managers and Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Citizens Capital Markets,
Inc. and CJS Securities, Inc. will act as co-managers for the offering.
The offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration
statement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”). Before you invest, you should read the prospectus
included in that registration statement, together with the related
prospectus supplement, and the documents incorporated by reference in
that registration statement. You may obtain these documents for free by
visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying
prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting Credit
Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison
Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by calling (800) 221-1037 or emailing [email protected];
by contacting RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200
Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or by calling (866) 375-6829
or emailing [email protected];
or by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus
Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by
calling (877) 547-6340, or emailing [email protected].
About Skyline Champion Corporation
Skyline Champion Corporation was formed in June of 2018 as the result of
the combination of Skyline Corporation and the operating assets of
Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC. The combined company employs more
than 6,800 people and is the largest independent factory-built housing
company in North America. With more than 65 years of homebuilding
experience and 36 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States
and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading
portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, park-models and modular
buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce
housing sectors.
In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion
operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21
retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet
Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing
and other industries from 10 dispatch locations across the United States.
Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well know brand
names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes,
Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes,
Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan
Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.
