Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited    0751   BMG8181C1001

SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Skyworth Digital : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Possible Land Acquisition in Guangzhou Development ZOne

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2018 | 05:39am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SKYWORTH DIGITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(創維數碼控股有限公司)*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00751)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT POSSIBLE LAND ACQUISITION IN GUANGZHOU

DEVELOPMENT ZONE

The board ("Board") of directors of Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that the Company intends to, via its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary (the "PRC Subsidiary"), submit a bid at the tender for the possible acquisition (the "Possible Acquisition") of the land use right of parcels of industrial and residential land totaling approximately 66.67 hectares (or 1,000 mu) located at 廣州市黃浦區九龍鎮廣州中新 知識城(Jiulong Town, Huangpu District, Guangzhou Guangzhou New Knowledge City) (the "Land").

Even if the bid is successful, the Possible Acquisition will only proceed upon the relevant confirmation letter and the land use rights transfer agreement having been entered into between the PRC Subsidiary and 廣州開發區管理委員會 (Guangzhou Development Zone Management Committee*).

Upon completion of the transfer of the land use rights, the Company intends to use the Land for the development of a smart manufacturing industrial park for the Group's manufacturing operations, together with residential units which are expected to be available for acquisition by the Group's staff with resale restrictions.

According to the current information available, the Company expects that, upon entering of the bid, the Possible Acquisition may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules").

As of the date of this announcement, the PRC Subsidiary has not entered into any definitive agreement in respect of the Possible Acquisition. The Company will make further announcement(s) in respect of the Possible Acquisition as and when required pursuant to the Listing Rules.

As the Possible Acquisition may or may not proceed, shareholders of the Company and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited

Lai Weide

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 8 January 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Lai Weide as the Chairman of the Board; Mr. Liu Tangzhi as executive director and the chief executive officer; Ms. Lin Wei Ping and Mr. Shi Chi as executive directors; Mr. Yang Dongwen as non-executive director; and Mr. Li Weibin, Mr. Cheong Ying Chew, Henry and Mr. Li Ming as independent non-executive directors.

*For identification purposes only

-2-

Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 04:39:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKYWORTH DIGITAL HOLDINGS
05:39a SKYWORTH DIGITAL : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Possible..
01/04 SKYWORTH DIGITAL : terminates talks on new energy cars biz buy
01/03 SKYWORTH DIGITAL : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - Termination ..
2017 SKYWORTH DIGITAL : TV sales volume rises 1% in November
2017 SKYWORTH DIGITAL : Announcements and Notices - TV Sales in November 2017
2017 SKYWORTH DIGITAL : may buy new energy vehicles business
2017 SKYWORTH DIGITAL : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information - Potential Ac..
2017 SKYWORTH DIGITAL : 1H net turns red to HK$192m; no div
2017SKYWORTH DIGITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
2017 SKYWORTH DIGITAL : TV sales volume up 9% in October
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 SKYWORTH DIGITAL HOLDINGS : Improvements In Industry Dynamics And Margins Not Re..
Financials ( HKD)
Sales 2018 46 227 M
EBIT 2018 1 068 M
Net income 2018 626 M
Debt 2018 3 673 M
Yield 2018 1,91%
P/E ratio 2018 19,43
P/E ratio 2019 8,60
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 11 356 M
Chart SKYWORTH DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Skyworth Digital Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | 0751 | BMG8181C1001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SKYWORTH DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,76  HKD
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tang Zhi Liu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wei De Lai Chairman
Wei Bin Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Dong Wen Yang Non-Executive Director
Wei Ping Lin Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYWORTH DIGITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED10.09%1 453
SONY CORP4.08%61 141
PANASONIC CORPORATION2.63%37 293
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%18 683
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%17 901
SHARP CORPORATION0.90%17 298
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.