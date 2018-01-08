Skyworth Digital : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement - Possible Land Acquisition in Guangzhou Development ZOne

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT POSSIBLE LAND ACQUISITION IN GUANGZHOU

DEVELOPMENT ZONE

The board ("Board") of directors of Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that the Company intends to, via its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary (the "PRC Subsidiary"), submit a bid at the tender for the possible acquisition (the "Possible Acquisition") of the land use right of parcels of industrial and residential land totaling approximately 66.67 hectares (or 1,000 mu) located at 廣州市黃浦區九龍鎮廣州中新 知識城(Jiulong Town, Huangpu District, Guangzhou Guangzhou New Knowledge City) (the "Land").

Even if the bid is successful, the Possible Acquisition will only proceed upon the relevant confirmation letter and the land use rights transfer agreement having been entered into between the PRC Subsidiary and 廣州開發區管理委員會 (Guangzhou Development Zone Management Committee*).

Upon completion of the transfer of the land use rights, the Company intends to use the Land for the development of a smart manufacturing industrial park for the Group's manufacturing operations, together with residential units which are expected to be available for acquisition by the Group's staff with resale restrictions.

According to the current information available, the Company expects that, upon entering of the bid, the Possible Acquisition may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules").

As of the date of this announcement, the PRC Subsidiary has not entered into any definitive agreement in respect of the Possible Acquisition. The Company will make further announcement(s) in respect of the Possible Acquisition as and when required pursuant to the Listing Rules.

As the Possible Acquisition may or may not proceed, shareholders of the Company and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

