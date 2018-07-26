SL Green Realty Corp. : Announces Pricing of $350 Million of SL Green Operating Partnership, L.P.’s Floating Rate Notes Due 2021

SL Green Realty Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE: SLG), New York City’s
largest office landlord, announced today that its operating partnership,
SL Green Operating Partnership, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”)
priced an offering (the “Offering”) of $350 million aggregate principal
amount of floating rate notes due 2021 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be
senior unsecured obligations of the Operating Partnership, fully and
unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and the Operating
Partnership’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Reckson Operating Partnership,
L.P. (“Reckson”). The Notes will bear interest at a floating rate, reset
quarterly, equal to three-month LIBOR plus 0.98%. The Offering is
expected to close on August 7, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of
customary closing conditions.
Net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, after deducting the
underwriting discount and estimated fees and expenses, are expected to
be approximately $347.4 million. The Operating Partnership intends to
use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay the Company’s
outstanding 5.00% Senior Notes due August 2018 and the balance for
general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the
repayment of other existing indebtedness.
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp. and TD
Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the
Offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC are
acting as co-managers for the Offering.
The Offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on
Form S-3 (File No. 333-208621) (the “Registration Statement”), which
became automatically effective upon filing with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, and only by means of a prospectus supplement and
the accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by
contacting Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 60 Wall Street, New York, NY
10005, Attn: Prospectus Group, telephone: 1-800-503-4611, e-mail: [email protected],
BMO Capital Markets Corp., 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New
York, NY 10036, Attn: US Syndicate, telephone: 1-866-864-7760 (toll
free), or TD Securities (USA) LLC, 31 West 52nd, 2nd
Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attn: Debt Capital Markets Syndicate,
telephone: 1-855-495-9846 (toll free). Alternatively, you may get these
documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov/.
Before you invest in the Notes, you should read the prospectus in the
Registration Statement, the prospectus supplement related to the
Offering, when available, and other documents incorporated by reference
in the prospectus supplement for more complete information about the
Company, the Operating Partnership, Reckson and this Offering.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes or any other securities
and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.
About SL Green Realty Corp.
SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest
office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or
REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing
value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2018, the
Company held interests in 116 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.3 million
square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.3 million square
feet of Manhattan buildings and debt and preferred equity investments
secured by 21.1 million square feet of buildings. In addition, the
Company held ownership interests in 21 suburban buildings totaling 2.9
million square feet in Brooklyn, Westchester County and Connecticut.
Forward-looking Statement
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to
be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered
by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than
statements of historical facts, included in this press release that
address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or
anticipate will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such
statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the
use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate,"
"estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "continue," or the negative
of these words, or other similar words or terms.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond
our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or
achievements to be materially different from future results, performance
or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made
by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results
to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are
described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We
undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or
otherwise.
