Sleep Number : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) today reported second quarter 2018 results for the period ended June 30, 2018.

“We are excited to provide proven quality sleep to our customers with our Sleep Number 360® smart beds,” said Shelly Ibach, President and CEO of Sleep Number. “With our transition now complete, we expect performance acceleration from our new marketing campaign, differentiated retail experience and operating improvements.”

Second Quarter Overview

Net sales increased 11% to $316 million, with comparable sales up 9%; note: the prior year’s second quarter sales were impacted by an inventory shortage which shifted approximately $25 million to the third quarter

increased 11% to $316 million, with comparable sales up 9%; note: the prior year’s second quarter sales were impacted by an inventory shortage which shifted approximately $25 million to the third quarter Operating income increased to $2 million, compared to a net operating loss of $3 million for the prior year’s second quarter. The current quarter included 230 basis points (bps) of gross margin pressure and 400 bps of operating expense leverage compared with the prior year

increased to $2 million, compared to a net operating loss of $3 million for the prior year’s second quarter. The current quarter included 230 basis points (bps) of gross margin pressure and 400 bps of operating expense leverage compared with the prior year Earnings per diluted share were $0.10, including one-time tax planning benefit of $0.08 associated with the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Capital Deployment Review

Generated $29 million in net cash from operating activities, invested $21 million in capital expenditures and returned $140 million to shareholders through share repurchases during the first six months of 2018

Ended the quarter with a $120 million liquidity cushion against our credit facility, compared with $138 million at the end of the prior year’s second quarter, excluding $3 million letters of credit in both years

Return on invested capital (ROIC) was 14.3% for the trailing-twelve month period, well above our cost of capital

Financial Outlook

The company reiterates its outlook for 2018 earnings per diluted share of $1.70 to $2.00. The outlook for the second half of 2018 assumes mid-single digit sales growth and an estimated effective income tax rate of 25%. The company anticipates 2018 capital expenditures to be approximately $50 million.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, % of July 1, % of 2018 Net Sales 2017 Net Sales Net sales $ 316,338 100.0% $ 284,673 100.0% Cost of sales 127,450 40.3% 108,054 38.0% Gross profit 188,888 59.7% 176,619 62.0% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 151,106 47.8% 144,498 50.8% General and administrative 28,828 9.1% 28,819 10.1% Research and development 6,868 2.2% 6,363 2.2% Total operating expenses 186,802 59.1% 179,680 63.1% Operating income (loss) 2,086 0.7% (3,061 ) (1.1%) Other expense, net 1,453 0.5% 282 0.1% Income (loss) before income taxes 633 0.2% (3,343 ) (1.2%) Income tax benefit (3,111 ) (1.0%) (2,565 ) (0.9%) Net income (loss) $ 3,744 1.2% $ (778 ) (0.3%) Net income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) Reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 36,138 41,716 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 1 706 - Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 1 36,844 41,716 1 For the three months ended July 1, 2017, potentially dilutive stock-based awards have been excluded from the calculation of diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, as their inclusion would have had an anti-dilutive effect on our net loss per diluted share.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, % of July 1, % of 2018 Net Sales 2017 Net Sales Net sales $ 704,971 100.0% $ 678,572 100.0% Cost of sales 278,606 39.5% 255,494 37.7% Gross profit 426,365 60.5% 423,078 62.3% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 323,023 45.8% 313,764 46.2% General and administrative 60,562 8.6% 62,588 9.2% Research and development 13,793 2.0% 13,959 2.1% Total operating expenses 397,378 56.4% 390,311 57.5% Operating income 28,987 4.1% 32,767 4.8% Other expense, net 1,978 0.3% 420 0.1% Income before income taxes 27,009 3.8% 32,347 4.8% Income tax expense 2,717 0.4% 8,664 1.3% Net income $ 24,292 3.4% $ 23,683 3.5% Net income per share – basic $ 0.65 $ 0.56 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.55 Reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 37,191 42,233 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 905 847 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 38,096 43,080

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) subject to reclassification June 30, December 30, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,407 $ 3,651 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $547 and $714, respectively 22,065 19,312 Inventories 90,241 84,298 Income taxes receivable 6,527 - Prepaid expenses 10,580 17,565 Other current assets 26,399 27,665 Total current assets 158,219 152,491 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 202,378 208,646 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 76,497 77,588 Deferred income taxes - 2,625 Other non-current assets 33,256 30,484 Total assets $ 470,350 $ 471,834 Liabilities and Shareholders’ (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility $ 182,500 $ 24,500 Accounts payable 100,996 129,194 Customer prepayments 28,136 27,767 Accrued sales returns 16,527 19,270 Compensation and benefits 24,688 34,602 Taxes and withholding 9,078 24,234 Other current liabilities 48,065 46,822 Total current liabilities 409,990 306,389 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income taxes 4,587 - Other non-current liabilities 76,927 76,289 Total non-current liabilities 81,514 76,289 Total liabilities 491,504 382,678 Shareholders’ (deficit) equity: Undesignated preferred stock; 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 142,500 shares authorized, 34,893 and 38,813 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 349 388 Additional paid-in capital - - (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (21,503 ) 88,768 Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity (21,154 ) 89,156 Total liabilities and shareholders’ (deficit) equity $ 470,350 $ 471,834

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands) subject to reclassification Six Months Ended June 30, July 1, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 24,292 $ 23,683 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,089 31,177 Stock-based compensation 6,742 7,876 Net loss on disposals and impairments of assets 15 2 Deferred income taxes 7,212 4,974 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,753 ) (4,781 ) Inventories (5,943 ) 5,170 Income taxes (19,075 ) (14,532 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,242 2,110 Accounts payable (4,859 ) 11,858 Customer prepayments 369 19,518 Accrued compensation and benefits (9,944 ) 9,834 Other taxes and withholding (2,608 ) (6,032 ) Other accruals and liabilities (3,648 ) (2,050 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 29,131 88,807 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (21,341 ) (27,132 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 70 - Net cash used in investing activities (21,271 ) (27,132 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase in short-term borrowings 133,253 3,098 Repurchases of common stock (142,940 ) (80,094 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,596 2,654 Debt issuance costs (1,013 ) (10 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,104 ) (74,352 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,244 ) (12,677 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period 3,651 14,759 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 2,407 $ 2,082 Note - Effective December 31, 2017, we adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-18, Restricted Cash, on a retrospective basis. Amounts for prior periods have been retrospectively adjusted to conform to the current period presentation.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, July 1, June 30, July 1, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Percent of sales: Retail 90.7% 90.4% 91.2% 91.0% Online and phone 7.9% 7.3% 7.5% 7.0% Wholesale/other 1.4% 2.3% 1.3% 2.0% Total 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Sales change rates: Retail comparable-store sales 8% (6%) 1% (1%) Online and phone 19% 26% 12% 22% Company-Controlled comparable sales change 9% (4%) 2% 0% Net opened/closed stores 3% 8% 3% 9% Total Company-Controlled Channel 12% 4% 5% 9% Wholesale/other (29%) (31%) (33%) (27%) Total 11% 3% 4% 8% Stores open: Beginning of period 558 546 556 540 Opened 11 8 24 24 Closed (4) (5) (15) (15) End of period 565 549 565 549 Other metrics: Average sales per store ($ in 000's) 1 $ 2,645 $ 2,535 Average sales per square foot 1 $ 985 $ 983 Stores > $1 million net sales 2 98% 97% Stores > $2 million net sales 2 63% 58% Average revenue per mattress unit 3 $ 4,508 $ 4,306 $ 4,459 $ 4,155 1 Trailing twelve months Company-Controlled comparable sales per store open at least one year. 2 Trailing twelve months for stores open at least one year. 3 Represents Company-Controlled Channel total net sales divided by Company-Controlled Channel mattress units.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) We define earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) as net income plus: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and asset impairments. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of our financial performance and our ability to generate cash from operating activities. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions used by other companies. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the comparable GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended Trailing-Twelve Months Ended June 30, July 1, June 30, July 1, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) $ 3,744 $ (778 ) $ 65,686 $ 60,715 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,111 ) (2,565 ) 20,014 25,597 Interest expense 1,454 288 2,486 924 Depreciation and amortization 15,326 14,918 60,945 60,170 Stock-based compensation 3,658 4,172 14,629 12,231 Asset impairments 85 2 327 47 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,156 $ 16,037 $ 164,087 $ 159,684 Free Cash Flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended Trailing-Twelve Months Ended June 30, July 1, June 30, July 1, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (20,125 ) $ 1,938 $ 112,931 $ 193,332 Subtract: Purchases of property and equipment 12,536 13,921 54,038 61,220 Free cash flow $ (32,661 ) $ (11,983 ) $ 58,893 $ 132,112 Note - Our Adjusted EBITDA calculation and our "free cash flow" data are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, "as reported," or GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts. GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Calculation of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (in thousands) ROIC is a financial measure we use to determine how efficiently we deploy our capital. It quantifies the return we earn on our invested capital. Management believes ROIC is also a useful metric for investors and financial analysts. We compute ROIC as outlined below. Our definition and calculation of ROIC may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions and calculations used by other companies. The tables below reconcile net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) and total invested capital, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to the comparable GAAP financial measures: Trailing-Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2018 July 1,

2017 Net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) Operating income $ 88,135 $ 87,124 Add: Rent expense 1 76,215 70,815 Add: Interest income 50 112 Less: Depreciation on capitalized operating leases 2 (19,640 ) (17,956 ) Less: Income taxes 3 (43,934 ) (46,095 ) NOPAT $ 100,826 $ 94,000 Average invested capital Total (deficit) equity $ (21,154 ) $ 114,439 Less: Cash greater than target 4 - - Add: Long-term debt 5 183,405 - Add: Capitalized operating lease obligations 6 609,720 566,520 Total invested capital at end of period $ 771,971 $ 680,959 Average invested capital 7 $ 705,575 $ 690,524 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 8 14.3 % 13.6 % 1 Rent expense is added back to operating income to show the impact of owning versus leasing the related assets. 2 Depreciation is based on the average of the last five fiscal quarters' ending capitalized operating lease obligations (see note 6) for the respective reporting periods with an assumed thirty-year useful life. This is subtracted from operating income to illustrate the impact of owning versus leasing the related assets. 3 Reflects annual effective income tax rates, before discrete adjustments, of 30.3% and 32.9% for 2018 and 2017, respectively. 4 Cash greater than target is defined as cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities less customer prepayments in excess of $100 million. 5 Long-term debt includes existing capital lease obligations, if applicable. In conjunction with increasing our revolving credit facility to $300 million in the first quarter of 2018, we include borrowings under that agreement, including borrowings classified as short term. 6 A multiple of eight times annual rent expense is used as an estimate for capitalizing our operating lease obligations. The methodology utilized aligns with the methodology of a nationally recognized credit rating agency. 7 Average invested capital represents the average of the last five fiscal quarters' ending invested capital balances. 8 ROIC equals NOPAT divided by average invested capital. Note - Our ROIC calculation and data are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts. GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.

