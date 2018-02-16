DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

SLM Solutions Group AG: Major shareholder sold shares to institutional investors



16.02.2018 / 23:48

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Major shareholder sold shares to institutional investors

Lübeck, 16 February 2018 - Hans-Joachim Ihde, founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SLM Solutions Group AG (the "Company"), has today notified the Company's Management Board that he has sold an aggregate of 1,312,200 shares of the Company (corresponding to 7.3% of the Company's share capital) to a limited number of institutional investors by way of a private placement. Post the private placement, Hans-Joachim Ihde holds a 16.77% interest in the Company through Ceresio GmbH ("Ceresio"). Deutsche Bank acted as Sole Manager in the share placement whereas Lazard & Co. GmbH acted as financial advisor to Ceresio. With regard to their remaining shareholdings, Ceresio has entered into a lock-up obligation of twelve months.

Hans-Joachim Ihde: "I remain highly committed to the Company in my various roles. With more than 16.7% of the shares I will remain a major long-term shareholder as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. I strongly believe that the Company is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the enormous growth opportunities in additive manufacturing and I look forward to accompanying SLM Solutions on its continuing growth path. The voluntary 12 months lock-up agreement I entered into further underlines my strong commitment to the Company."



About the Company:

Lübeck-based SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The company's shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The stock has been listed in the TecDAX index since March 21, 2016. SLM Solutions focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of selective laser melting. SLM Solutions currently employs over 360 members of staff in Germany, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are utilised worldwide by customers in particular from the aerospace, energy, healthcare and automotive industries.

Contact:

Dennis Schaefer

Director Legal, Compliance & Investor Relations

Telephone: 0049 451 16082 1307

eMail: [email protected]