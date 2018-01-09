SM Energy : Announces Agreement To Sell 112,200 Acre Leasehold In The Powder River Basin For $500 Million

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of a majority of the Company's Powder River Basin assets for a cash purchase price of $500 million (subject to customary closing price adjustments).

President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Ottoson comments: "We are very pleased to announce the signing of this agreement. Divestiture of these assets is consistent with our strategy of focusing on development of our top tier Midland Basin and Eagle Ford assets and improving our balance sheet by reducing debt. Pro forma for this transaction, as of the end of the third quarter 2017, net debt is reduced by approximately 20% and net debt:EBITDAX is reduced to less than 3 times."(1)

The assets to be sold include approximately 112,200 predominantly contiguous net acres located in northwest Converse County and portions of southeast Johnson and southwest Campbell Counties, Wyoming. These assets represent approximately 80% of the Company's current Powder River Basin acreage position. Net production as of December 2017 was approximately 2,200 Boe/d (51% oil, 18% NGLs and 31% natural gas) and preliminary estimates of proved reserves for year-end 2017 are 4.2 MMBoe (82% PDP). The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, with an effective date of October 1, 2017. The purchase price will be subject to certain closing price adjustments. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of required closing conditions, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will close on time or at all. The Company plans to use the expected sale proceeds for general corporate purposes, including debt reduction.

Net debt as reported at the end of the third quarter of 2017 was $2.5 billion. Pro forma for $500 million in proceeds, net debt would have been $2.0 billion.

(1) EBITDAX for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the third quarter of 2017 was $676 million. Please refer to the Company's prior 10-Q filings for the reconciliation of EBITDAX to GAAP financial measures.

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm‑energy.com.

