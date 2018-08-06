Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SM Energy Co    SM

SM ENERGY CO (SM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SM Energy : Announces Public Offering Of $500 Million Of Senior Notes Due 2027

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 01:38pm CEST

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company ("SM Energy") (NYSE: SM) announced today that it intends, subject to market and other conditions, to offer $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of a series of senior unsecured notes due 2027 (the "Notes"). SM Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the consideration payable in its announced cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its 6.500% Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP No. 78454L AK6) and up to an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $85,000,000 of its 6.125% Senior Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 78454L AF7). 

BofA Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Securities, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, BBVA and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers. The Notes are being offered and will be sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2018. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus dated August 6, 2018 and related prospectus supplement dated August 6, 2018.  Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus in that registration statement for more complete information about this offering. When available, copies of these documents may be obtained from any of the underwriters by contacting:

BofA Merrill Lynch
NC1-004-03-43
200 North College Street, 3rd floor
Charlotte, NC 28255-0001
Attn: Prospectus Department
E-mail: [email protected]

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
608 2nd Ave. S, Suite 1000
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Attn: WFS Customer Service
E-mail: [email protected]

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Attn: Post-Sale Fulfillment
E-mail: [email protected]

You may also obtain these documents free of charge when they are available by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

INFORMATION ON FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the intended use of offering proceeds and other aspects of the Notes offering.  Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct.  In addition, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other assumptions that are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control, including market conditions, customary offering closing conditions and other factors described in the prospectus and accompanying prospectus supplement for the offering.  If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary materially from what management anticipated, estimated, projected or expected.

Investors are encouraged to closely consider the disclosures and risk factors contained in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the prospectus and related prospectus supplement.  The statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. 

SM ENERGY CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:
Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected], 303-864-2507

SM Logo

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-energy-announces-public-offering-of-500-million-of-senior-notes-due-2027-300692264.html

SOURCE SM Energy Company


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SM ENERGY CO
01:39pSM ENERGY COMPANY : Announces Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 6.500% Se..
PR
01:38pSM ENERGY : Announces Public Offering Of $500 Million Of Senior Notes Due 2027
PR
08/02SM ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/02SM ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01SM ENERGY CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/01SM ENERGY : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
07/19SM ENERGY CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/19SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER P : Strong Production And Realized Prices Dri..
PR
06/25SM ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE : SM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
06/25SM ENERGY CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Looking For Action? S&P 1500 Most Volatile Stocks 
08/02SM Energy +4% post Q2 results 
08/02SM Energy (SM) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/02SM Energy Company 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01SM Energy beats by $0.07, beats on revenue 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.