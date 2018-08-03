Log in
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. (SMPH)
SM Prime : Boardlot as of July 31, 2018

08/03/2018 | 05:31am CEST

August 01, 2018

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC. PSE Center, Exchange Road,

Ortigas Complex, Pasig City

Attention : MR. JOSE VALERIANO B. ZUÑO III

HEAD - PSE DISCLOSURE DEPT.

Gentlemen:

Per your request, we report to you herewith the number of stockholders owning at least one board lot each of SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC., as of July 31, 2018.

Total Issued and Outstanding Shares (Net of Treasury Shares

Common

Total Number of Stockholders

Common

Number of Shares per Board Lot

Common

Total Number of Stockholders Owning at least 1 Board Lot

Common

Closing market Price

  • : 28,879,231,694

  • : 2,408

  • : 100

  • : 2,355

  • : 37.750

    Last trading dateThank you.

    BDO-TRUST & INVESTMENTS GROUP

    SECURITIES SERVICES AND CORPORATE AGENCIES DEPT.

  • : July 31, 2018

THIS IS A COMPUTER GENERATED REPORT AND IF ISSUED WITHOUT ALTERATION, DOES NOT REQUIRE ANY SIGNATURE.

Disclaimer

SM Prime Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 03:30:05 UTC
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 103 B
EBIT 2018 46 592 M
Net income 2018 32 129 M
Debt 2018 168 B
Yield 2018 0,84%
P/E ratio 2018 34,39
P/E ratio 2019 31,12
EV / Sales 2018 12,2x
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
Capitalization 1 087 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 37,2  PHP
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey C. Lim President & Director
Henry T. Sy Chairman
Nai Peng C. Ong Chief Finance Officer & Compliance Officer
Hans T. Sy Director
Herbert T. Sy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.20 515
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-8.51%45 393
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-26.56%36 331
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.31%34 408
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-25.81%33 535
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-14.70%28 288
