SM Prime : Boardlot as of July 31, 2018

August 01, 2018

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC. PSE Center, Exchange Road,

Ortigas Complex, Pasig City

Attention : MR. JOSE VALERIANO B. ZUÑO III

HEAD - PSE DISCLOSURE DEPT.

Gentlemen:

Per your request, we report to you herewith the number of stockholders owning at least one board lot each of SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC., as of July 31, 2018.

Total Issued and Outstanding Shares (Net of Treasury Shares

Common

Total Number of Stockholders

Common

Number of Shares per Board Lot

Common

Total Number of Stockholders Owning at least 1 Board Lot

Common

Closing market Price

: 28,879,231,694

: 2,408

: 100

: 2,355

: 37.750 Last trading dateThank you. BDO-TRUST & INVESTMENTS GROUP SECURITIES SERVICES AND CORPORATE AGENCIES DEPT.

: July 31, 2018

THIS IS A COMPUTER GENERATED REPORT AND IF ISSUED WITHOUT ALTERATION, DOES NOT REQUIRE ANY SIGNATURE.