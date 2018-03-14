Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Smart & Final Stores Inc    SFS

SMART & FINAL STORES INC (SFS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Smart & Final Stores Inc : Smart & Final Stores, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 06:51pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 14, 2018, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/2094

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SMART & FINAL STORES INC
06:51pSMART & FINAL STORES INC : Smart & Final Stores, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
03/08SMART & FINAL STORES : & Final Customers Can Win Alaskan Cruise as the Brand Kic..
AQ
03/08SMART & FINAL STORES : To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2017 Financial R..
AQ
02/28SMART & FINAL STORES : & Final Customers Can Win Alaskan Cruise as the Brand Kic..
PR
02/28SMART & FINAL STORES, INC. : To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2017 Finan..
PR
02/02FRIDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Grocery & Drug Stor..
AQ
01/08SMART & FINAL STORES : Homeless Booze Hound Comes Up with Smart & Final Solution
AQ
2017SMART & FINAL STORES : Apartments proposed at Deer Creek in Petaluma
AQ
2017SMART & FINAL STORES : The Fresno Bee Bethany Clough column
AQ
2017TUESDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Shipping, Grocery & Drug Stores
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/07Anxiety builds over Kroger earnings 
02/23After Hours Gainers / Losers (2/23/2018) 
02/22RECODE : Amazon planning six more Go stores this year 
02/20Collateral damage from Walmart earnings 
01/23SMART & FINAL : Now The Hard Part 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 4 566 M
EBIT 2017 77,6 M
Net income 2017 13,1 M
Debt 2017 624 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 44,09
P/E ratio 2018 22,73
EV / Sales 2017 0,25x
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
Capitalization 538 M
Chart SMART & FINAL STORES INC
Duration : Period :
Smart & Final Stores Inc Technical Analysis Chart | SFS | US83190B1017 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SMART & FINAL STORES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,1 $
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David G. Hirz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Benjamin Kaplan Chairman
Scott R. Drew Executive Vice President-Operations
Richard N. Phegley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Edward B. Wong Chief Information Officer & SVP-Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMART & FINAL STORES INC-14.04%538
WAL-MART STORES-10.82%260 897
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-4.92%28 133
CARREFOUR-4.52%16 732
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD3.76%15 870
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD11.50%12 847
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.