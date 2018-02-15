Smart Metering : Domestic Smart Meter Contract Extension

This includes inside information

Smart Metering Systems plc (AIM: SMS.L) ('SMS'), the integrated metering services company that connects, owns, operates and maintains current generation and new advanced metering assets and databases, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with First Utility to supplement its existing contractual arrangements announced in June 2016.

The increased commitment is to provide in excess of 220,000 new meters during 2018 and starts immediately.

SMS will provide domestic smart meters as part of the UK Government programme, overseen by the Department of Business Energy and Industrial Strategy, requiring domestic energy supply companies to provide all of their customers with a smart meter in homes and small businesses across the UK by 2020.

Alan Foy, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'Our extended commitment from First Utility is evidence of ourstrong track record for customer service delivery, asset ownership and managementwith a major energy supplier's smart meter roll out programme.The arrangements to add these assets into the growing portfolio of SMS owned meter assets shows our strategy continues to deliver for our customers, our shareholders and our employees'.

Notes to Editors

About Smart Metering Systems Plc

Established in 1995, Smart Metering Systems plc, headquartered in Glasgow, connects, owns and operates gas and electricity meters on behalf of major energy companies. The Company's full end to end energy management services and consultancy business support large blue chip companies in the UK, through a network of offices in Cardiff, Cambridge, Bolton, Doncaster, Rugby, and Normanton.

The Company's services also include infrastructure design, installation, consultancy and project management services for new gas, electricity, water and telecoms connections for licenced energy and telecoms suppliers, end consumers and the UK's licenced electricity Distribution Network Owners (DNO's).

The Company was admitted to the AIM market in July 2011 and is now part of the FTSE AIM 50 index. For more information on SMS please visit the Company's website: www.sms-plc.com.