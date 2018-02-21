Log in
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst : February 2018 Distribution

0
02/21/2018 | 12:31am CET

SmartCentres Declares Distribution for February 2018

Toronto, Ontario (February 20, 2018) - SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ("SmartCentres") (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today that the trustees of SmartCentres have declared a distribution for the month of February 2018 of CDN $0.14583 per trust unit, representing CDN $1.75 per unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on March 15, 2018 to unitholders of record on February 28, 2018.

SmartCentres offers Canadian unitholders the option to participate in a Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), a convenient and economical opportunity to automatically reinvest monthly distributions in additional units without the payment of any commissions, service charges or brokerage fees, at a price equal to 97% of the average TSX market price over the 10 business days preceding the monthly distribution date. Additional information regarding the DRIP is available at http://www.smartcentres.com/investing/distributions/.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.3 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants. In addition, SmartCentres is a joint-venture partner in the Premium Outlets locations in Toronto and Montreal with Simon Property Group.

SmartCentres is now expanding the breadth of its portfolio to include residential (single-family, condominium and rental), retirement homes, office, and self-storage, either on its large urban properties such as the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre or as an adjunct to its well-located existing shopping centres. For more information on SmartCentres, visit www.smartcentres.com.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Sweeney

Chief Financial Officer SmartCentres

(905) 326-6400 ext. 7865 [email protected]

Smart Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2018 23:30:08 UTC.

Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2018 799 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 4 392 M
Yield 2018 5,82%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 10,5x
EV / Sales 2019 11,8x
Capitalization 4 005 M
Chart SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE I
Duration : Period :
SmartCentres Real Estate I Technical Analysis Chart | CWT.U | CA83179X1087 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 34,1  CAD
Spread / Average Target 13%
Managers
NameTitle
Huw J. Thomas Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Peter Charles Forde President
Mitchell Goldhar Chairman
Peter E. Sweeney Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Jamie M. McVicar Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST-2.14%3 179
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-10.28%49 942
GGP INC-6.97%20 811
SCENTRE GROUP-10.98%16 057
WESTFIELD CORP LTD-9.91%14 195
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-16.65%9 873
