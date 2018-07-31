Smartcool's ECOHome partnership with Mike Holmes Expanded, ECOHome(TM) added to the Holmes Approved Product List

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2018) - Ted Konyi, CEO, Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) (the "Company") today announced that the Smartcool "ECOHome" has been selected to be added to the Making it Right Holmes approved product List. http://makeitright.ca/approved-products/ecohome/

The Holmes Approved Products are products that Mike stands behind. He places his trust in the technology and with those who created them. These products meet his high-quality standards and receive his seal of approval, which is why they are Holmes Approved Products.

Mike Holmes, trusted Contractor and TV Host, said, "the ECOHome™ is what every homeowner needs in today's world of ever-increasing electricity costs. Saving money while reducing carbon emissions is what I call 'Making it Right'."

"Upgrading with green technology can help you fight back against your energy bills. ECOHome technology will cut your energy consumption and shrink your electricity bills. It works with your current air conditioning unit and your thermostat."

Don Iannucci, Smartcool's head of ECOHome™ initiative, said, "Mike is a big believer in energy efficient homes. He really gets the importance of the ECOHome™ and its potential saving of up to 40% to the consumer."

For more information, or to order your ECOHome, please visit the ECOHome™ website, www.ecohome.cool , and for regular updates and information, please follow on Twitter @Ecohomecool.

Mike Holmes group will also be doing a live Twitter question and answer on Wednesday, August 1st, at 4pm PST/7pm EST. Please join our #EcoHolmes live chat with @Make_It_Right on Wednesday, as we talk about keeping our homes and energy bills cool this summer.

About Mike Holmes

Mr. Holmes is currently the CEO and primary owner of The Holmes Group of Companies. Mr. Holmes is the long-time host of over five series featured on cable primetime TV including Holmes on Homes®, Holmes Inspections, Holmes Makes it Right, Home Free on FOX TV and, most recently, Holmes + Holmes featuring Mike's son (Mike Jr). His shows have been broadcast worldwide in over 92 countries and the Holmes brand is synonymous with quality, integrity and trust. The Holmes brand resonates with homeowners and his goal of education for all has created one of the most prolific international brands coming from Canada. Mr. Holmes' extensive efforts to raise building standards has led to him being awarded the prestigious Queen's Diamond Jubilee medal and being recognized in the House of Commons in 2006. With over a dozen years of filming Mike also donates his time to SOS Children's Villages Canada, Skills Canada, World Skills and The Holmes Foundation to encourage careers in the skilled trades and to get the training required to Make it Right!

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

For further information

WEB www.smartcool.net and www.smartcooleco3.com



EMAIL [email protected]

Investor inquiries

Mike Kordysz

Vice President, Investor Relations

TEL +1 604 904 8632

EMAIL [email protected]

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.smartcool.net.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.