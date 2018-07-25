SmartFinancial Announces Earnings with Second Quarter 2018 Net Income of $3.9 million

Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) of $4.8 million for the quarter

Performance Highlights

Return on average assets of 0.81 percent and net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) of 1.00 percent.

Net interest margin, taxable equivalent, of 4.57 percent, an increase of 0.42 percent from a year ago.

Asset quality improved with nonperforming assets to total assets decreasing to 0.25 percent.

Completed second acquisition in seven months, increasing assets to over $2.0 billion.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (NASDAQ:SMBK), today announced net income of $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $1.6 million a year ago. Diluted net income per share was $0.32 for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $0.20 during the second quarter of 2017. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains and merger expenses, totaled $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: "I am pleased to report another solid quarter for our company. We crossed over $2.0 billion in assets, continued our upward momentum in earnings per share and return on assets, and maintained an extremely healthy net interest margin, even with an uptick in deposit costs. Our team has done a great job this year with the integration of Alabama-based Capstone in the first quarter, closing the acquisition of Tennessee Bancshares and begin planning of its integration in the second quarter, and announcing our planned Foothills Bancorp acquisition. All of these accomplishments while organically growing and improving the core bank."

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “I am excited about the continued progress that we have shown this past quarter. Our momentum is very positive in all areas of the bank. I am proud of the way we are executing on the recent acquisitions and our new markets are proving to be healthy.”

Second Quarter 2018 compared to First Quarter 2018

Net income of $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $3.4 million in the prior quarter. Diluted net income per share was $0.32 for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $0.30 during the first quarter of 2018. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains and merger expenses, totaled $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $3.8 million in the previous quarter.

Net interest income to average assets of 4.03 percent for the quarter increased from 3.93 percent in the first quarter of 2018. Net interest income totaled $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $16.8 million in the first quarter of 2018. Net interest margin, taxable equivalent, increased from 4.38 percent in the first quarter of 2018 to 4.57 percent in the second quarter of 2018 as a result of increases on the yields of the core loan portfolio, yields of the securities portfolio, and higher accretion income on acquired loans.

Provision for loan losses was $617 thousand in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $689 thousand in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in provision for loan losses was due to slightly slower growth of the organic loan portfolio during the period. The allowance for loan losses and leases ("ALLL") was $7.1 million, or 0.45 percent of total loans as of June 30, 2018, compared to

$6.5 million, or 0.47 percent of total loans, as of March 31, 2018.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.11 percent as of June 30, 2018, which was a decrease from 0.14 percent in the prior quarter. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and foreclosed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.25 percent as of June 30, 2018, compared to 0.26 percent as of March 31, 2018. There were $20.7 million in discounts on $622.4 million of purchased loans as of June 30, 2018 compared to $16.3 million of discounts on $492.9 million of purchased loans as of March 31, 2018.

Noninterest income to average assets of 0.33 percent for the period decreased slightly from 0.34 percent in the first quarter of 2018. Noninterest income totaled $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Noninterest expense to average assets of 3.15 percent for the quarter increased from 3.09 percent in the first quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense totaled $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $2.1 million from the first quarter of 2018, primarily due higher merger expenses and two months of salaries and employee benefits for associates added by the Tennessee Bancshares acquisition. Income tax expense was $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. The company's effective tax rate increased to 24.8 percent in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 21.6 percent in the first quarter of 2018, due to higher nondeductible merger expenses and a decrease in exercised options with associated tax benefits.

Second Quarter 2018 compared to Second Quarter 2017

Net income totaled $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2018, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains and merger expenses, totaled $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Net interest income to average assets of 4.03 percent for the quarter increased from 3.81 percent in the second quarter of 2017 as the average earning asset balances and yields increased compared to the prior year. Net interest income totaled $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. Net interest income was positively impacted compared to the prior year due to increases in loan and securities balances and increases in the yields of the loan and securities portfolios. Net interest margin, taxable equivalent, increased from 4.15 percent in the second quarter of 2017 to 4.57 percent in the second quarter of 2018 as a result of increases on the yields of the core loan portfolio, yields on the securities portfolio, and higher accretion income on acquired loans.

Provision for loan losses was $617 thousand in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $298 thousand in the second quarter of 2017. The increase in provision for loan losses was due to faster growth of the organic loan portfolio during the period. The ALLL was $7.1 million, or 0.45 percent of total loans as of June 30, 2018, compared to $5.5 million, or 0.64 percent of total loans, as of June 30, 2017.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.11 percent as of June 30, 2018, a decrease from 0.13 percent in the prior year. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and foreclosed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.25 percent as of June 30, 2018, compared to 0.30 percent as of June 30, 2017.

Noninterest income to average assets of 0.33 percent for the quarter decreased from 0.47 percent in the second quarter of 2017. Noninterest income totaled $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Noninterest expense to average assets of 3.15 percent for the quarter decreased from 3.29 percent in the second quarter of 2017. Noninterest expense totaled $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increases in noninterest expense over the prior year were primarily due to the acquisitions of Capstone in the fourth quarter of 2017 and Tennessee Bancshares in the second quarter of 2018. The Company's effective tax rate was 24.8 percent in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 30.6 percent in the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to the decrease in the federal tax rate for

2018.

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter of 2018 on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 25, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 5078284. A replay of the conference call will be available through July 25, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10122430. Conference call materials (earnings release and conference call presentation) will be published on the company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile at 9:00 am ET prior to the morning of the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 26 branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Source

SmartFinancial, Inc.

Investor Contacts Billy Carroll Ron Gorczynski President & CEO Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer (865) 868-0613 [email protected] (865) 437-5724 [email protected] Media Contact Kelley Fowler Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing (865) 868-0611 [email protected]

Non-GAAP Financial Matters

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) net operating earnings available to common shareholders; (ii) operating efficiency ratio; and (iii) tangible common equity, in its analysis of the company's performance. Net operating earnings available to common shareholders excludes the following from net income available to common shareholders: securities gains and losses, merger conversion expenses, and the effect of the December, 2017 tax law change on deferred tax assets, and the income tax effect of adjustments. The operating efficiency ratio excludes securities gains and losses and merger expenses from the efficiency ratio. Tangible common equity excludes total preferred stock, preferred stock paid in capital, goodwill, and other intangible assets. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Important Information for Shareholders

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the proposed merger with Foothills Bancorp, Inc. (“Foothills Bancorp”), SmartFinancial will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain the proxy statement of Foothills Bancorp and a prospectus of SmartFinancial. Shareholders of Foothills Bancorp are encouraged to read the registration statement, including the proxy statement/prospectus that will be part of the registration statement, because it will contain important information about the proposed merger, Foothills Bancorp, and SmartFinancial. After the registration statement is filed with the SEC, the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents will be mailed to Foothills Bancorp shareholders and will be available for free on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The proxy statement/prospectus will also be made available for free by contacting Ron Gorczynski, SmartFinancial’s Chief Administrative Officer, at 865.437.5724 or Mark Loudermilk, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Foothills Bancorp, at 865.738.2230. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of SmartFinancial’s management regarding the company’s strategic direction, prospects, or future results or the benefits of the proposed merger with Foothills Bancorp (the “Foothills merger”), are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, (1) the risk that the cost savings and revenue synergies anticipated in connection with the Foothills merger may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the Foothills merger with customers, suppliers, or employee or other business relationships, (3) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with Foothills Bancorp, (4) the risk of successful integration of our business with that of Foothills Bancorp, (5) the failure of Foothills Bancorp’s shareholders to approve the merger agreement, (6) the amount of costs, fees, expenses, and charges related to the Foothills merger, (7) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous mergers with that of SmartBank, (8) reputational risk and the reaction of our customers and Foothills Bancorp’s customers to the Foothills merger, (9) the failure of the conditions to closing of the Foothills merger to be satisfied, (10) the risk that the integration of our merger partners’ businesses into our operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (11) the possibility that the Foothills merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (12) the dilution caused by SmartFinancial’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the Foothills merger, (13) changes in management’s plans for the future, (14) prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market areas, (15) credit risk associated with our lending activities, (16) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, and competition, (17) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines, (18) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, and (19) other competitive, economic, political, and market factors affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, and services. Certain additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the SEC and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) As of and for the three months ending June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Return on average assets 0.81 % 0.80 % 0.01 % 0.59 % 0.61 % Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) 1.00 % 0.89 % 0.99 % 0.63 % 0.61 % Return on average shareholder equity 6.76 % 6.25 % 0.08 % 4.91 % 4.95 % Net operating return on average shareholder equity (Non-GAAP) 8.33 % 6.97 % 7.98 % 5.30 % 4.91 % Net interest income / average assets 4.03 % 3.93 % 4.09 % 3.81 % 3.81 % Yield on Earning Assets 5.37 % 5.04 % 5.07 % 4.69 % 4.66 % Yield on earning assets, TE 5.38 % 5.05 % 5.09 % 4.70 % 4.66 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.00 % 0.82 % 0.70 % 0.68 % 0.65 % Net interest margin 4.56 % 4.37 % 4.51 % 4.16 % 4.14 % Net interest margin, TE 4.57 % 4.38 % 4.51 % 4.17 % 4.15 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.42 % 0.43 % 0.47 % Noninterest expense / average assets 3.15 % 3.09 % 3.35 % 3.34 % 3.29 % Efficiency ratio 72.33 % 72.38 % 74.26 % 78.67 % 76.77 % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 64.82 % 69.12 % 60.64 % 76.12 % 71.79 % Pre-tax pre-provision income / average assets 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.16 % 0.90 % 0.96 % Per Common Share Net income, basic $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ — $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Net income, diluted 0.32 0.30 — 0.20 0.20 Net operating earnings, basic (Non-GAAP) 0.40 0.35 0.35 0.22 0.25 Net operating earnings, diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.39 0.35 0.35 0.22 0.25 Book value as of 19.48 18.60 18.46 16.57 16.39 Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) as of 14.09 14.09 13.90 15.67 15.48 Common shares outstanding as of 12,705 11,234 11,153 8,243 8,219 Composition Of Loans Real estate commercial owner occupied $ 360,294 $ 288,666 $ 281,297 $ 210,489 $ 211,469 non-owner occupied 385,536 375,028 361,691 237,131 233,707 Real Estate Commercial, Total 745,830 663,694 642,988 447,620 445,176 Commercial & industrial 279,341 256,333 238,087 119,782 105,129 Real estate construction & development 179,361 142,702 135,409 98,212 101,151 Real estate residential 355,755 299,148 293,457 199,704 206,667 Other loans 15,148 12,380 13,317 6,361 7,298 Total loans $ 1,575,435 $ 1,374,257 $ 1,323,258 $ 871,679 $ 865,421





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) As of and for the three months ending June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Nonperforming loans $ 1,730 $ 1,931 $ 1,764 $ 1,264 $ 1,147 Foreclosed assets 3,524 2,665 3,254 2,888 2,369 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,254 $ 4,596 $ 5,018 $ 4,152 $ 3,516 Restructured loans not included in nonperforming loans $ 660 $ 40 $ 41 $ 42 $ — Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.02 % 0.02 % (0.01 )% (0.02 )% (0.04 )% Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.44 % 0.62 % 0.64 % Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.37 % 0.30 %





Capital Ratios Tangible equity to tangible assets (Non- GAAP) 8.98 % 9.26 % 9.28 % 11.45 % 11.18 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(Non-GAAP) 8.98 % 9.26 % 9.28 % 11.45 % 11.18 % SmartFinancial, Inc.: Estimated1 Tier 1 leverage 9.37 % 9.59 % 10.48 % 11.46 % 11.91 % Common equity Tier 1 10.36 % 10.84 % 10.59 % 13.37 % 13.43 % Tier 1 capital 10.36 % 10.84 % 10.59 % 13.37 % 13.43 % Total capital 10.76 % 11.27 % 10.98 % 13.93 % 14.00 % SmartBank: Estimated1 Tier 1 leverage 9.85 % 10.17 % 11.26 % 10.57 % 10.98 % Common equity Tier 1 10.89 % 11.12 % 10.90 % 12.30 % 12.32 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.89 % 11.12 % 10.90 % 12.30 % 12.32 % Total risk-based capital 11.30 % 11.56 % 11.30 % 12.86 % 12.89 % 1 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) BALANCE SHEET Ending Balances June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 Assets Cash & cash equivalents $ 170,235 $ 96,710 $ 113,027 $ 84,098 $ 82,835 Securities available for sale 156,577 156,210 151,945 115,535 132,762 Other investments 8,273 7,808 6,431 6,081 6,080 Total loans 1,575,435 1,374,257 1,323,258 871,679 865,421 Allowance for loan losses (7,074 ) (6,477 ) (5,860 ) (5,393 ) (5,498 ) Loans, net 1,568,361 1,367,780 1,317,398 866,286 859,923 Premises and equipment 52,203 44,202 43,000 33,778 33,765 Foreclosed assets 3,524 2,665 3,254 2,888 2,369 Goodwill and other intangibles 68,449 50,660 50,837 7,414 7,492 Cash surrender value of life insurance 21,944 21,797 21,647 11,484 11,392 Other assets 12,666 12,593 13,232 8,258 8,861 Total assets $ 2,062,232 $ 1,760,425 $ 1,720,771 $ 1,135,822 $ 1,145,479





Liabilities Noninterest demand $ 301,318 $ 276,249 $ 220,520 $ 185,386 $ 183,324 Interest-bearing demand 246,943 278,965 231,644 156,953 156,150 Money market and savings 632,518 491,243 543,645 306,358 324,014 Time deposits 535,879 453,276 442,774 311,490 318,147 Total deposits 1,716,658 1,499,733 1,438,583 960,187 981,635 Repurchase agreements 18,635 15,968 24,055 26,542 22,946 FHLB & other borrowings 72,040 30,000 43,600 6,000 — Other liabilities 7,412 5,775 8,681 6,505 6,164 Total liabilities 1,814,745 1,551,476 1,514,919 999,234 1,010,745 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock 12,705 11,234 11,152 8,243 8,219 Additional paid-in capital 208,513 174,981 174,009 107,065 106,794 Retained earnings 29,235 25,303 21,889 21,654 19,969 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,966 ) (2,569 ) (1,198 ) (374 ) (248 ) Total shareholders' equity 247,487 208,949 205,852 136,588 134,734 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 2,062,232 $ 1,760,425 $ 1,720,771 $ 1,135,822 $ 1,145,479

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Three months ending June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Interest Income 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Loans, including fees $ 21,652 $ 18,228 $ 16,357 $ 11,491 $ 10,747 Investment securities and interest bearing due froms 1,197 1,049 770 740 692 Other interest income 144 101 117 86 78 Total interest income 22,993 19,378 17,244 12,317 11,517 Interest Expense Deposits 3,238 2,401 1,806 1,373 1,241 Repurchase agreements 11 13 15 15 16 FHLB and other borrowings 206 153 81 5 11 Total interest expense 3,455 2,567 1,902 1,393 1,268 Net interest income 19,538 16,811 15,342 10,924 10,249 Provision for loan losses 617 689 442 30 298 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,921 16,122 14,900 10,894 9,951 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 557 578 524 294 291 (Loss) gain on securities (1 ) — — 144 — Gain on sale of loans and other assets 322 325 366 224 405 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 121 146 304 233 223 Other noninterest income 579 406 386 352 333 Total noninterest income 1,578 1,455 1,580 1,247 1,252 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,648 7,176 6,272 5,035 4,758 Occupancy expense 1,522 1,533 1,217 1,114 963 FDIC premiums 317 102 150 102 61 Foreclosed asset expense 240 189 59 47 12 Marketing 215 185 167 177 129 Data Processing 600 526 583 483 475 Professional expenses 918 898 602 472 473 Amortization of other intangibles 229 188 155 78 61 Service contracts 492 479 426 363 313 Merger Expense 1,123 498 1,694 303 420 Other noninterest expense 1,968 1,448 1,242 1,400 1,164 Total noninterest expense 15,272 13,222 12,567 9,574 8,829 Earnings before income taxes 5,227 4,355 3,913 2,567 2,374 Income tax expense 1,295 940 3,875 882 726 Net income 3,932 3,415 38 1,685 1,648 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ — $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Diluted 0.32 0.30 — 0.20 0.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 12,201 11,211 10,552 8,235 8,217 Diluted 12,320 11,324 10,709 8,333 8,326

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Average

Balance

Interest1 Yield/

Cost1 Average

Balance

Interest1 Yield/

Cost1 Average

Balance

Interest1 Yield/

Cost1 Assets Loans $ 1,501,008 $ 21,654 5.79 % $ 1,346,179 $ 18,230 5.49 % $ 834,665 $ 10,752 5.17 % Investment securities and interest bearing due froms 207,524 1,218 2.35 % 203,923 1,059 2.11 % 151,840 707 1.87 % Federal funds and other 8,992 144 6.42 % 8,414 101 4.87 % 5,628 78 5.56 % Total interest-earning assets 1,717,524 23,016 5.38 % 1,558,516 19,390 5.05 % 992,133 11,537 4.66 % Non-interest-earning assets 226,820 176,646 85,553 Total assets $ 1,944,344 $ 1,735,162 $ 1,077,686





Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 254,496 $ 265 0.42 % $ 249,846 $ 320 0.52 % $ 156,387 $ 115 0.29 % Money market and savings deposits 586,981 1,418 0.97 % 526,093 870 0.67 % 300,448 424 0.57 % Time deposits 510,447 1,555 1.22 % 454,660 1,211 1.08 % 305,171 702 0.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,351,924 3,238 0.96 % 1,230,599 2,401 0.79 % 762,006 1,241 0.65 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 15,643 11 0.28 % 16,186 13 0.33 % 19,903 16 0.32 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 22,780 206 3.64 % 26,655 153 2.33 % 3,482 11 1.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,390,347 3,455 1.00 % 1,273,440 2,567 0.82 % 785,391 1,268 0.65 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 283,494 231,355 157,965 Other liabilities 37,218 8,656 659 Total liabilities 1,711,059 1,513,451 944,015 Shareholders’ equity 233,285 221,711 133,671 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,944,344 $ 1,735,162 $ 1,077,686 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 19,561 $ 16,823 $ 10,269 Interest rate spread 4.38 % 4.23 % 4.01 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 4.57 % 4.38 % 4.15 % Percentage of average interest-

earning assets to average interest-

bearing liabilities 123.53 % 122.39 % 126.32 % Percentage of average equity to

average assets 12.00 % 12.78 % 12.40 % 1 Taxable equivalent





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (In thousands) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Three months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Operating Earnings

Net income (GAAP) $ 3,932 $ 3,415 $ 38 $ 1,685 $ 1,648 Securities (gains) losses 1 — — (144 ) — Merger expenses 1,123 498 1,694 303 420 Revaluation of deferred tax assets due to change in tax law — — 2,482 — — Income tax effect of adjustments (211 ) (103 ) (506 ) (25 ) (3 ) Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) 4,845 3,810 3,707 1,819 2,065 Net operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.22 $ 0.25 Diluted 0.39 0.34 0.35 0.22 0.25 Operating Efficiency Ratio Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 72.33 % 72.97 % 74.25 % 78.62 % 76.77 % Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.15 )% (0.09 )% (0.13 )% (0.22 )% (0.22 )% Adjustment for securities gains (losses) (0.01 )% — % — % 1.50 % — % Adjustment for merger & conversion costs (7.35 )% (3.76 )% (13.48 )% (3.18 )% (4.76 )% Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 64.82 % 69.12 % 60.64 % 76.72 % 71.79 % Loan Discount Data

Allowance for loan losses (GAAP) $ 7,074 $ 6,477 $ 5,860 $ 5,393 $ 5,498 Net acquisition accounting fair value discounts to loans 20,748 16,323 17,862 8,167 9,086 Tangible Common Equity Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 247,487 $ 208,949 $ 205,852 $ 136,588 $ 134,734 Less goodwill and other intangible assets 68,449 50,660 50,837 7,414 7,492 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 179,038 $ 158,289 $ 155,015 $ 129,174 $ 127,242



