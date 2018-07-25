SmartFinancial Announces Earnings with Second Quarter 2018 Net Income of $3.9 million
0
07/25/2018 | 01:07am CEST
Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP) of $4.8 million for the quarter
Performance Highlights
Return on average assets of 0.81 percent and net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) of 1.00 percent.
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent, of 4.57 percent, an increase of 0.42 percent from a year ago.
Asset quality improved with nonperforming assets to total assets decreasing to 0.25 percent.
Completed second acquisition in seven months, increasing assets to over $2.0 billion.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (NASDAQ:SMBK), today announced net income of $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $1.6 million a year ago. Diluted net income per share was $0.32 for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $0.20 during the second quarter of 2017. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains and merger expenses, totaled $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2017.
Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: "I am pleased to report another solid quarter for our company. We crossed over $2.0 billion in assets, continued our upward momentum in earnings per share and return on assets, and maintained an extremely healthy net interest margin, even with an uptick in deposit costs. Our team has done a great job this year with the integration of Alabama-based Capstone in the first quarter, closing the acquisition of Tennessee Bancshares and begin planning of its integration in the second quarter, and announcing our planned Foothills Bancorp acquisition. All of these accomplishments while organically growing and improving the core bank."
SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “I am excited about the continued progress that we have shown this past quarter. Our momentum is very positive in all areas of the bank. I am proud of the way we are executing on the recent acquisitions and our new markets are proving to be healthy.”
Second Quarter 2018 compared to First Quarter 2018
Net income of $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $3.4 million in the prior quarter. Diluted net income per share was $0.32 for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $0.30 during the first quarter of 2018. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains and merger expenses, totaled $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $3.8 million in the previous quarter.
Net interest income to average assets of 4.03 percent for the quarter increased from 3.93 percent in the first quarter of 2018. Net interest income totaled $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $16.8 million in the first quarter of 2018. Net interest margin, taxable equivalent, increased from 4.38 percent in the first quarter of 2018 to 4.57 percent in the second quarter of 2018 as a result of increases on the yields of the core loan portfolio, yields of the securities portfolio, and higher accretion income on acquired loans.
Provision for loan losses was $617 thousand in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $689 thousand in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in provision for loan losses was due to slightly slower growth of the organic loan portfolio during the period. The allowance for loan losses and leases ("ALLL") was $7.1 million, or 0.45 percent of total loans as of June 30, 2018, compared to $6.5 million, or 0.47 percent of total loans, as of March 31, 2018.
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.11 percent as of June 30, 2018, which was a decrease from 0.14 percent in the prior quarter. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and foreclosed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.25 percent as of June 30, 2018, compared to 0.26 percent as of March 31, 2018. There were $20.7 million in discounts on $622.4 million of purchased loans as of June 30, 2018 compared to $16.3 million of discounts on $492.9 million of purchased loans as of March 31, 2018.
Noninterest income to average assets of 0.33 percent for the period decreased slightly from 0.34 percent in the first quarter of 2018. Noninterest income totaled $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2018.
Noninterest expense to average assets of 3.15 percent for the quarter increased from 3.09 percent in the first quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense totaled $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $2.1 million from the first quarter of 2018, primarily due higher merger expenses and two months of salaries and employee benefits for associates added by the Tennessee Bancshares acquisition. Income tax expense was $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. The company's effective tax rate increased to 24.8 percent in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 21.6 percent in the first quarter of 2018, due to higher nondeductible merger expenses and a decrease in exercised options with associated tax benefits.
Second Quarter 2018 compared to Second Quarter 2017
Net income totaled $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2018, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017. Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains and merger expenses, totaled $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2017.
Net interest income to average assets of 4.03 percent for the quarter increased from 3.81 percent in the second quarter of 2017 as the average earning asset balances and yields increased compared to the prior year. Net interest income totaled $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. Net interest income was positively impacted compared to the prior year due to increases in loan and securities balances and increases in the yields of the loan and securities portfolios. Net interest margin, taxable equivalent, increased from 4.15 percent in the second quarter of 2017 to 4.57 percent in the second quarter of 2018 as a result of increases on the yields of the core loan portfolio, yields on the securities portfolio, and higher accretion income on acquired loans.
Provision for loan losses was $617 thousand in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $298 thousand in the second quarter of 2017. The increase in provision for loan losses was due to faster growth of the organic loan portfolio during the period. The ALLL was $7.1 million, or 0.45 percent of total loans as of June 30, 2018, compared to $5.5 million, or 0.64 percent of total loans, as of June 30, 2017.
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.11 percent as of June 30, 2018, a decrease from 0.13 percent in the prior year. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and foreclosed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.25 percent as of June 30, 2018, compared to 0.30 percent as of June 30, 2017.
Noninterest income to average assets of 0.33 percent for the quarter decreased from 0.47 percent in the second quarter of 2017. Noninterest income totaled $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2017.
Noninterest expense to average assets of 3.15 percent for the quarter decreased from 3.29 percent in the second quarter of 2017. Noninterest expense totaled $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increases in noninterest expense over the prior year were primarily due to the acquisitions of Capstone in the fourth quarter of 2017 and Tennessee Bancshares in the second quarter of 2018. The Company's effective tax rate was 24.8 percent in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 30.6 percent in the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to the decrease in the federal tax rate for 2018.
Conference Call Information
About SmartFinancial, Inc.
SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 26 branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Matters Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) net operating earnings available to common shareholders; (ii) operating efficiency ratio; and (iii) tangible common equity, in its analysis of the company's performance. Net operating earnings available to common shareholders excludes the following from net income available to common shareholders: securities gains and losses, merger conversion expenses, and the effect of the December, 2017 tax law change on deferred tax assets, and the income tax effect of adjustments. The operating efficiency ratio excludes securities gains and losses and merger expenses from the efficiency ratio. Tangible common equity excludes total preferred stock, preferred stock paid in capital, goodwill, and other intangible assets. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Important Information for Shareholders This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the proposed merger with Foothills Bancorp, Inc. (“Foothills Bancorp”), SmartFinancial will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain the proxy statement of Foothills Bancorp and a prospectus of SmartFinancial. Shareholders of Foothills Bancorp are encouraged to read the registration statement, including the proxy statement/prospectus that will be part of the registration statement, because it will contain important information about the proposed merger, Foothills Bancorp, and SmartFinancial. After the registration statement is filed with the SEC, the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents will be mailed to Foothills Bancorp shareholders and will be available for free on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The proxy statement/prospectus will also be made available for free by contacting Ron Gorczynski, SmartFinancial’s Chief Administrative Officer, at 865.437.5724 or Mark Loudermilk, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Foothills Bancorp, at 865.738.2230. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Forward-Looking Statements Certain of the statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of SmartFinancial’s management regarding the company’s strategic direction, prospects, or future results or the benefits of the proposed merger with Foothills Bancorp (the “Foothills merger”), are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, (1) the risk that the cost savings and revenue synergies anticipated in connection with the Foothills merger may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the Foothills merger with customers, suppliers, or employee or other business relationships, (3) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with Foothills Bancorp, (4) the risk of successful integration of our business with that of Foothills Bancorp, (5) the failure of Foothills Bancorp’s shareholders to approve the merger agreement, (6) the amount of costs, fees, expenses, and charges related to the Foothills merger, (7) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous mergers with that of SmartBank, (8) reputational risk and the reaction of our customers and Foothills Bancorp’s customers to the Foothills merger, (9) the failure of the conditions to closing of the Foothills merger to be satisfied, (10) the risk that the integration of our merger partners’ businesses into our operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (11) the possibility that the Foothills merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (12) the dilution caused by SmartFinancial’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the Foothills merger, (13) changes in management’s plans for the future, (14) prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market areas, (15) credit risk associated with our lending activities, (16) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, and competition, (17) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines, (18) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, and (19) other competitive, economic, political, and market factors affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, and services. Certain additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the SEC and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(In thousands except per share data)
As of and for the three months ending
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized)
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Return on average assets
0.81
%
0.80
%
0.01
%
0.59
%
0.61
%
Net operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.00
%
0.89
%
0.99
%
0.63
%
0.61
%
Return on average shareholder equity
6.76
%
6.25
%
0.08
%
4.91
%
4.95
%
Net operating return on average shareholder equity (Non-GAAP)
8.33
%
6.97
%
7.98
%
5.30
%
4.91
%
Net interest income / average assets
4.03
%
3.93
%
4.09
%
3.81
%
3.81
%
Yield on Earning Assets
5.37
%
5.04
%
5.07
%
4.69
%
4.66
%
Yield on earning assets, TE
5.38
%
5.05
%
5.09
%
4.70
%
4.66
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
1.00
%
0.82
%
0.70
%
0.68
%
0.65
%
Net interest margin
4.56
%
4.37
%
4.51
%
4.16
%
4.14
%
Net interest margin, TE
4.57
%
4.38
%
4.51
%
4.17
%
4.15
%
Noninterest income / average assets
0.33
%
0.34
%
0.42
%
0.43
%
0.47
%
Noninterest expense / average assets
3.15
%
3.09
%
3.35
%
3.34
%
3.29
%
Efficiency ratio
72.33
%
72.38
%
74.26
%
78.67
%
76.77
%
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
64.82
%
69.12
%
60.64
%
76.12
%
71.79
%
Pre-tax pre-provision income / average assets
1.21
%
1.18
%
1.16
%
0.90
%
0.96
%
Per Common Share
Net income, basic
$
0.32
$
0.30
$
—
$
0.20
$
0.20
Net income, diluted
0.32
0.30
—
0.20
0.20
Net operating earnings, basic (Non-GAAP)
0.40
0.35
0.35
0.22
0.25
Net operating earnings, diluted (Non-GAAP)
0.39
0.35
0.35
0.22
0.25
Book value as of
19.48
18.60
18.46
16.57
16.39
Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) as of
14.09
14.09
13.90
15.67
15.48
Common shares outstanding as of
12,705
11,234
11,153
8,243
8,219
Composition Of Loans
Real estate commercial
owner occupied
$
360,294
$
288,666
$
281,297
$
210,489
$
211,469
non-owner occupied
385,536
375,028
361,691
237,131
233,707
Real Estate Commercial, Total
745,830
663,694
642,988
447,620
445,176
Commercial & industrial
279,341
256,333
238,087
119,782
105,129
Real estate construction & development
179,361
142,702
135,409
98,212
101,151
Real estate residential
355,755
299,148
293,457
199,704
206,667
Other loans
15,148
12,380
13,317
6,361
7,298
Total loans
$
1,575,435
$
1,374,257
$
1,323,258
$
871,679
$
865,421
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(In thousands except per share data)
As of and for the three months ending
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
Asset Quality Data and Ratios
Nonperforming loans
$
1,730
$
1,931
$
1,764
$
1,264
$
1,147
Foreclosed assets
3,524
2,665
3,254
2,888
2,369
Total nonperforming assets
$
5,254
$
4,596
$
5,018
$
4,152
$
3,516
Restructured loans not included in nonperforming loans
$
660
$
40
$
41
$
42
$
—
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
0.02
%
0.02
%
(0.01
)%
(0.02
)%
(0.04
)%
Allowance for loan losses to loans
0.45
%
0.47
%
0.44
%
0.62
%
0.64
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans, gross
0.11
%
0.14
%
0.13
%
0.15
%
0.13
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.25
%
0.26
%
0.29
%
0.37
%
0.30
%
Capital Ratios
Tangible equity to tangible assets (Non- GAAP)
8.98
%
9.26
%
9.28
%
11.45
%
11.18
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(Non-GAAP)
8.98
%
9.26
%
9.28
%
11.45
%
11.18
%
SmartFinancial, Inc.:
Estimated1
Tier 1 leverage
9.37
%
9.59
%
10.48
%
11.46
%
11.91
%
Common equity Tier 1
10.36
%
10.84
%
10.59
%
13.37
%
13.43
%
Tier 1 capital
10.36
%
10.84
%
10.59
%
13.37
%
13.43
%
Total capital
10.76
%
11.27
%
10.98
%
13.93
%
14.00
%
SmartBank:
Estimated1
Tier 1 leverage
9.85
%
10.17
%
11.26
%
10.57
%
10.98
%
Common equity Tier 1
10.89
%
11.12
%
10.90
%
12.30
%
12.32
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
10.89
%
11.12
%
10.90
%
12.30
%
12.32
%
Total risk-based capital
11.30
%
11.56
%
11.30
%
12.86
%
12.89
%
1 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(In thousands except per share data)
BALANCE SHEET
Ending Balances
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
September 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
Assets
Cash & cash equivalents
$
170,235
$
96,710
$
113,027
$
84,098
$
82,835
Securities available for sale
156,577
156,210
151,945
115,535
132,762
Other investments
8,273
7,808
6,431
6,081
6,080
Total loans
1,575,435
1,374,257
1,323,258
871,679
865,421
Allowance for loan losses
(7,074
)
(6,477
)
(5,860
)
(5,393
)
(5,498
)
Loans, net
1,568,361
1,367,780
1,317,398
866,286
859,923
Premises and equipment
52,203
44,202
43,000
33,778
33,765
Foreclosed assets
3,524
2,665
3,254
2,888
2,369
Goodwill and other intangibles
68,449
50,660
50,837
7,414
7,492
Cash surrender value of life insurance
21,944
21,797
21,647
11,484
11,392
Other assets
12,666
12,593
13,232
8,258
8,861
Total assets
$
2,062,232
$
1,760,425
$
1,720,771
$
1,135,822
$
1,145,479
Liabilities
Noninterest demand
$
301,318
$
276,249
$
220,520
$
185,386
$
183,324
Interest-bearing demand
246,943
278,965
231,644
156,953
156,150
Money market and savings
632,518
491,243
543,645
306,358
324,014
Time deposits
535,879
453,276
442,774
311,490
318,147
Total deposits
1,716,658
1,499,733
1,438,583
960,187
981,635
Repurchase agreements
18,635
15,968
24,055
26,542
22,946
FHLB & other borrowings
72,040
30,000
43,600
6,000
—
Other liabilities
7,412
5,775
8,681
6,505
6,164
Total liabilities
1,814,745
1,551,476
1,514,919
999,234
1,010,745
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
12,705
11,234
11,152
8,243
8,219
Additional paid-in capital
208,513
174,981
174,009
107,065
106,794
Retained earnings
29,235
25,303
21,889
21,654
19,969
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,966
)
(2,569
)
(1,198
)
(374
)
(248
)
Total shareholders' equity
247,487
208,949
205,852
136,588
134,734
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
2,062,232
$
1,760,425
$
1,720,771
$
1,135,822
$
1,145,479
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(In thousands except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT
Three months ending
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Interest Income
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Loans, including fees
$
21,652
$
18,228
$
16,357
$
11,491
$
10,747
Investment securities and interest bearing due froms
1,197
1,049
770
740
692
Other interest income
144
101
117
86
78
Total interest income
22,993
19,378
17,244
12,317
11,517
Interest Expense
Deposits
3,238
2,401
1,806
1,373
1,241
Repurchase agreements
11
13
15
15
16
FHLB and other borrowings
206
153
81
5
11
Total interest expense
3,455
2,567
1,902
1,393
1,268
Net interest income
19,538
16,811
15,342
10,924
10,249
Provision for loan losses
617
689
442
30
298
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
18,921
16,122
14,900
10,894
9,951
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
557
578
524
294
291
(Loss) gain on securities
(1
)
—
—
144
—
Gain on sale of loans and other assets
322
325
366
224
405
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
121
146
304
233
223
Other noninterest income
579
406
386
352
333
Total noninterest income
1,578
1,455
1,580
1,247
1,252
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
7,648
7,176
6,272
5,035
4,758
Occupancy expense
1,522
1,533
1,217
1,114
963
FDIC premiums
317
102
150
102
61
Foreclosed asset expense
240
189
59
47
12
Marketing
215
185
167
177
129
Data Processing
600
526
583
483
475
Professional expenses
918
898
602
472
473
Amortization of other intangibles
229
188
155
78
61
Service contracts
492
479
426
363
313
Merger Expense
1,123
498
1,694
303
420
Other noninterest expense
1,968
1,448
1,242
1,400
1,164
Total noninterest expense
15,272
13,222
12,567
9,574
8,829
Earnings before income taxes
5,227
4,355
3,913
2,567
2,374
Income tax expense
1,295
940
3,875
882
726
Net income
3,932
3,415
38
1,685
1,648
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
Basic
$
0.32
$
0.30
$
—
$
0.20
$
0.20
Diluted
0.32
0.30
—
0.20
0.20
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
12,201
11,211
10,552
8,235
8,217
Diluted
12,320
11,324
10,709
8,333
8,326
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(In thousands except per share data)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
Average Balance
Interest1
Yield/ Cost1
Average Balance
Interest1
Yield/ Cost1
Average Balance
Interest1
Yield/ Cost1
Assets
Loans
$
1,501,008
$
21,654
5.79
%
$
1,346,179
$
18,230
5.49
%
$
834,665
$
10,752
5.17
%
Investment securities and interest bearing due froms
207,524
1,218
2.35
%
203,923
1,059
2.11
%
151,840
707
1.87
%
Federal funds and other
8,992
144
6.42
%
8,414
101
4.87
%
5,628
78
5.56
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,717,524
23,016
5.38
%
1,558,516
19,390
5.05
%
992,133
11,537
4.66
%
Non-interest-earning assets
226,820
176,646
85,553
Total assets
$
1,944,344
$
1,735,162
$
1,077,686
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
254,496
$
265
0.42
%
$
249,846
$
320
0.52
%
$
156,387
$
115
0.29
%
Money market and savings deposits
586,981
1,418
0.97
%
526,093
870
0.67
%
300,448
424
0.57
%
Time deposits
510,447
1,555
1.22
%
454,660
1,211
1.08
%
305,171
702
0.92
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,351,924
3,238
0.96
%
1,230,599
2,401
0.79
%
762,006
1,241
0.65
%
Securities sold under agreement to
repurchase
15,643
11
0.28
%
16,186
13
0.33
%
19,903
16
0.32
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
and other borrowings
22,780
206
3.64
%
26,655
153
2.33
%
3,482
11
1.27
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,390,347
3,455
1.00
%
1,273,440
2,567
0.82
%
785,391
1,268
0.65
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
283,494
231,355
157,965
Other liabilities
37,218
8,656
659
Total liabilities
1,711,059
1,513,451
944,015
Shareholders’ equity
233,285
221,711
133,671
Total liabilities and stockholders’
equity
$
1,944,344
$
1,735,162
$
1,077,686
Net interest income, taxable equivalent
$
19,561
$
16,823
$
10,269
Interest rate spread
4.38
%
4.23
%
4.01
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
4.57
%
4.38
%
4.15
%
Percentage of average interest- earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities
123.53
%
122.39
%
126.32
%
Percentage of average equity to average assets
12.00
%
12.78
%
12.40
%
1 Taxable equivalent
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(In thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2018
2018
2017
2017
2017
Operating Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
3,932
$
3,415
$
38
$
1,685
$
1,648
Securities (gains) losses
1
—
—
(144
)
—
Merger expenses
1,123
498
1,694
303
420
Revaluation of deferred tax assets due to change in tax law
—
—
2,482
—
—
Income tax effect of adjustments
(211
)
(103
)
(506
)
(25
)
(3
)
Net operating earnings (Non-GAAP)
4,845
3,810
3,707
1,819
2,065
Net operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):
Basic
$
0.40
$
0.34
$
0.35
$
0.22
$
0.25
Diluted
0.39
0.34
0.35
0.22
0.25
Operating Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
72.33
%
72.97
%
74.25
%
78.62
%
76.77
%
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields
(0.15
)%
(0.09
)%
(0.13
)%
(0.22
)%
(0.22
)%
Adjustment for securities gains (losses)
(0.01
)%
—
%
—
%
1.50
%
—
%
Adjustment for merger & conversion costs
(7.35
)%
(3.76
)%
(13.48
)%
(3.18
)%
(4.76
)%
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
64.82
%
69.12
%
60.64
%
76.72
%
71.79
%
Loan Discount Data
Allowance for loan losses (GAAP)
$
7,074
$
6,477
$
5,860
$
5,393
$
5,498
Net acquisition accounting fair value discounts to loans