SmartFinancial Sets Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
01/27/2018 | 03:01am CET
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (NASDAQ:SMBK), announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter of 2017.
SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2017 on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, and will host a conference call on Thursday, February 1, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 5391867. A replay of the conference call will be available through February 9, 2018 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10116640.
SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 22 branches, three loan production offices, spanning East Tennessee, Tuscaloosa and Southwest Alabama, and Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.
Investor Contacts Billy Carroll President & CEO SmartFinancial, Inc. Email: [email protected] Phone: 865.868.0613
Frank Hughes Executive Vice President Investor Relations SmartFinancial, Inc. Email: [email protected] Phone: 423.385.3009
Media Contact SmartBank Kelley Fowler Senior Vice President Public Relations/Marketing SmartFinancial, Inc. Email: [email protected] Phone: 865.868.0611