News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

SmartFinancial Sets Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

01/27/2018 | 03:01am CET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (NASDAQ:SMBK), announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter of 2017.

SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2017 on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, and will host a conference call on Thursday, February 1, at 10:00 a.m. ET.  To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 5391867.  A replay of the conference call will be available through February 9, 2018 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10116640.

Conference call materials (earnings release & conference call presentation) will be published on the company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, 9:00 am EST prior to the morning of the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 22 branches, three loan production offices, spanning East Tennessee, Tuscaloosa and Southwest Alabama, and Florida Panhandle.  Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Investor Contacts
Billy Carroll
President & CEO
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 865.868.0613

Frank Hughes
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: [email protected] 
Phone: 423.385.3009

Media Contact
SmartBank
Kelley Fowler
Senior Vice President
Public Relations/Marketing
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 865.868.0611 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
