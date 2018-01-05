SmartMetric Appoints PROTEC Secure Card As Distributor For The SmartMetric Biometric Credit Card And Security Card

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB:SMME) – SmartMetric, the developer of the Biometric Credit Card and Cyber/Access/Identity multi-function security card, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Protec Secure Card (“PSC”) headquartered in New Jersey. The agreement appoints PSC as the National Distributor for SmartMetric's Biometric Security Cards within the USA.



We are extremely excited with our new relationship with PROTEC, who have years of experience in the Credit Card industry both in the USA and Latin America, SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick said today. PROTEC Secure Card are credit card manufacturers who have a Visa, MasterCard and Discover accredited manufacturing facility in the USA.

SmartMetric has been awarded five (5) patents covering biometric fingerprint cards with additional patents pending. The company has spent more than a decade and many millions of dollars in developing its miniature biometric fingerprint scanner that sits inside a standard chip credit card.

SmartMetric has created a miniature biometric fingerprint scanner that fits inside credit cards and security cards providing high level biometric security for chip based credit cards, enterprise and government cyber security and access control cards. The intellectual property of the SmartMetric biometric card is protected by five (5) recently “issued” patents.

PSC is an established Visa, MasterCard and Discover certified credit card manufacturer that specializes in advanced high-quality credit card production for card issuing Banks in the United States along with Central and Latin America. The company is a leader using the most updated equipment and technologies in their secure production facility.

For more information concerning the new biometric secured credit and security card from PSC, please contact Tracey Breckenridge at [email protected].

SmartMetric is a leading company in the field of biometrics using fingerprint scanning. It manufacturers a super thin fingerprint reader that fits inside credit card thin cards, for payments and security.

To find out more about the SmartMetric biometric card solution please visit the company site at www.smartmetric.com.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card

SmartMetric, Inc.

3960 Howard Hughes Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89169

+1.702.990.3687 (West Coast Time)

+1.702.727.8811 (East Coast Time)

[email protected]

www.smartmetric.com

Protec Secure Card

80 Corbett Way

Eatontown, NJ 07724

Tracey Breckenridge

Tel. +1-732-542-0700 x 223/ 221/ 206/ 207 (English)

+1-732-542-0700 x 241 (Spanish)

[email protected]