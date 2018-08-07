SmartMetric Develops A Biometric Portable Health Records Card That Stores Your Medical Records Inside the Card That Is Secured By Your Fingerprint

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB:SMME) – Continuing SmartMetric’s leadership in the invention of fingerprint secured biometric cards, the company is pleased to announce that it has created a biometric secured smartcard that stores your medical files, including medical scans and images.



To see the company portable medical records card presentation, go to THE SMARTMETRIC BIOMETRIC PROTECTED PORTABLE HEALTH RECORDS CARD

Inside the SmartMetric biometric card, the size and thickness of a credit card, is memory and a Cortex processor, along with the SmartMetric embedded software that allows for both instant scanning of your fingerprint to unlock the card. The card is able to store and display on a computer your medical files, including such things as medical scans and images.

“This card will allow a person who has a medical condition to carry with them all of their important medical records when traveling away from home. Providing the peace of mind knowing that if a medical event takes place when out of town or overseas that your doctors will be able to access immediately your medical history and information," said today SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

“Having spent a long time in research and development of our biometric secure fingerprint unlocked credit card, we have been able to use the same miniature electronics technology into creating this amazing leap forward in portable medical files," said Chaya Hendrick.

SmartMetric is continuing with offering of its biometric credit card through distributors in the USA, North America and Europe who are working with card issuing banks. The company has also created a biometric fingerprint activated multifunction doorway and computer access card that is also being offered through SmartMetric’s distributors.

The portable medical records card provides safety of the consumer's medical information. The information doesn’t display on a doctor's or hospital computer until the user’s fingerprint is scanned by the card's internal fingerprint scanner. At no time is the person's medical information stored on a central computer.

The SmartMetric biometric card is protected by five (5) recently “issued” patents. Additional patents are pending.

To view a video of the SmartMetric credit card follow this link SmartMetric Biometric Credit Card Video (older card type)

