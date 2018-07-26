Log in
SMARTPAY HOLDINGS LTD (SPY)

SMARTPAY HOLDINGS LTD (SPY)
  Report  
Smartpay : Staying safe from scammers

07/26/2018 | 11:57pm CEST

If you are suspicious of a customer and the card they are using:

Call the Credit Card Authorisation Centre on 0800 741 100. Select the suspicious card option, ask for a 'code 10' authorisation and follow the operator's instructions.

No physical attempt should be made to prevent a cardholder from leaving. It is best to establish where the cardholder went to, and if using a motor vehicle, record the registration number and description of the vehicle. This information together with a full description of the cardholder and associates should be written down as soon as possible so it can be provided to the Police.

In some cases, the bank may already be aware of a problem with a card. Your EFTPOS terminal may display a 'code 10' message. If this occurs, call the Credit Card Authorisation Centre, select the suspicious card option and request a 'code 10' authorisation.

Disclaimer

Smartpay Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 21:56:05 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley Gavin Gerdis Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Gregor John Barclay Chairman
Martyn Richard Pomeroy Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer
Aidan Murphy Chief Financial Officer
Matthew George Turnbull Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SMARTPAY HOLDINGS LTD27
FISERV18.37%31 600
WIRECARD71.91%23 190
FIRST DATA CORP39.50%21 117
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.21%19 856
GLOBAL PAYMENTS17.55%18 413
