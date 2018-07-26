Smartpay : Staying safe from scammers

If you are suspicious of a customer and the card they are using:

Call the Credit Card Authorisation Centre on 0800 741 100. Select the suspicious card option, ask for a 'code 10' authorisation and follow the operator's instructions.

No physical attempt should be made to prevent a cardholder from leaving. It is best to establish where the cardholder went to, and if using a motor vehicle, record the registration number and description of the vehicle. This information together with a full description of the cardholder and associates should be written down as soon as possible so it can be provided to the Police.

In some cases, the bank may already be aware of a problem with a card. Your EFTPOS terminal may display a 'code 10' message. If this occurs, call the Credit Card Authorisation Centre, select the suspicious card option and request a 'code 10' authorisation.