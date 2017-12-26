New Products : Digital Flow Switch for Large Flow / PF3A7□H

Product Features

* The flow ratio is 20 : 1 for the current model (PF2A7 □ H/Large flow type).

* 2-screen display: 2-row display of main screen and sub screen

Allows for the monitoring of remote lines

The display can be rotated in increments of 90° according to the installation. The display can be reversed for easy operation.

■Display rotates 90° and can be reversed.

■Digital flow switch to save energy!

Flow control is necessary for promoting energy saving in any application. Saving energy starts from numerical control of the flow consumption of equipment and lines and clarification of the purpose and effect.

Energy Saving Program

For details, refer to the SMC website.