SMC CORP (6273)
New Products : Digital Flow Switch for Large Flow / PF3A7□H

12/26/2017 | 03:29am CET

Product Features

■Flow range: Max. 12000 L/min

■Flow ratio 100:1　Air containing moisture or foreign matter
Sensor unit Flow range: Max. 12000 L/min

* The flow ratio is 20 : 1 for the current model (PF2A7 □ H/Large flow type).

[Attachment]

■Improved drainage and resistance to foreign matter

[Attachment]

■Pressure loss: 75% reduction (20 kPa / 5 kPa)

* Compared with the current model (PF2A7□H/Large flow type).

[Attachment]

■3-color/ 2-screen display

* 2-screen display: 2-row display of main screen and sub screen

[Attachment]

■Smallest settable increment: 2 L/min

Current model
(PF2A7 □ H/Large flow type): 5 L/min

■Grease-free

■3-Screen Display Digital Flow Monitor

Allows for the monitoring of remote lines

[Attachment]

■Display rotates 90° and can be reversed.

The display can be rotated in increments of 90° according to the installation. The display can be reversed for easy operation.

[Attachment]

■Functions

  • Output operation
  • Simple setting mode
  • Display color
  • Reference condition
  • Response time
  • FUNC output switching function
    (Analog output ⇔ External input)
  • Selectable Analog output function
  • External input function
  • Forced output function
  • Accumulated value hold
  • Peak/Bottom value display
  • Display OFF mode
  • Setting of security code
  • Keylock function
  • Reset to the default settings
  • Reversible display mode
  • Zero cut function
  • Selection of display on sub screen
  • Analog output free range function
  • Error display function

■Application

[Attachment]

■Digital flow switch to save energy!

Flow control is necessary for promoting energy saving in any application. Saving energy starts from numerical control of the flow consumption of equipment and lines and clarification of the purpose and effect.

[Attachment]

Energy Saving Program

For details, refer to the SMC website.

■Flow Switch Flow Rate Variations

[Attachment]

■Flow Switch Variations / Basic Performance Table

[Attachment]

SMC Corporation published this content on 26 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2017 02:29:03 UTC.

