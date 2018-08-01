SMILES ANNOUNCES 2Q18 RESULTS
Barueri, July 31, 2018 - Smiles Fidelidade S.A.(B3: SMLS3), announces its results for 2Q18. To access the earnings release click here, and to access our Results Center, please click here.
Highlights
2Q18 Miles Accrual was up 21.9% compared to 2Q17, reaching 25.0 billion of miles.
2Q18 Gross Billings was up 18.8% compared to 2Q17, totalizing R$ 552.4 million.
2Q18 Miles Redemption increased 16.5% versus 2Q17, reaching 19.1 billion of miles.
Direct redemption margin reached 41.1% in 2Q18, a 0.2bps reduction in comparison to 2Q17.
Net income reaches R$ 114.2 million in 2Q18, a reduction of 20.7% compared to 2Q17.
Conference Call
Call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English
August 01, 2018
09:00 a.m. (New York Time)
10:00 a.m.(Brasilia Time)
Conection Numbers
Webcast: click hereWebcast Access:A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading on the IR session of our website www.smiles.com.br/ir. The Conference Call will be live broadcast over MZiQ, remaining available after the event. To make the first access to MZiQeasier, the initial registration can be made up to 30 minutes before the call. The user fills out the information only once.
NY: +1 (646) 828-8246
Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1001
Disclaimer
Smiles Fidelidade SA published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 22:32:10 UTC