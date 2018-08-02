Log in
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC (SKG)

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC (SKG)
02 August 2018
35.61 EUR   -1.47%
SMURFIT KAPPA : joins Two Sides sustainability group
PU
08/01SMURFIT KAPPA : SKG Q2 and H1 2018 Results
PU
08/01SMURFIT KAPPA G : Half-year results
CO
Smurfit Kappa : joins Two Sides sustainability group

08/02/2018 | 02:55pm CEST

​2nd August 2018

Two Sides, a global organisation that promotes the attractiveness and sustainability of paper, welcomes Smurfit Kappa, one of the world's leading packaging companies, as a new member.

With increasing consumer concern and media scrutiny on packaging and, in particular, single-use plastics, the world is looking for more sustainable solutions.

A recent nationally-representative survey of UK adults, conducted by Two Sides and international research agency Toluna, found paper & cardboard to be the most preferred packaging material for environmental-friendliness, recyclability and practicality. However, this research also shows that consumers perceive paper and cardboard to cause forest loss and do not understand the industry's high recycling rates.

'There is increasing pressure on companies to be more sustainable and this is having a transformative effect on the packaging industry,' says Steven Stoffer, Group Vice President Development of Smurfit Kappa. 'Paper-based packaging provides many benefits from protecting the products and preventing waste, to optimising logistics in the supply chain. Most importantly, it's 100% recyclable and has the least impact on the environment.'

Two Sides provides fact-based information to reassure consumers that paper and cardboard is the sustainable choice. With a recycling rate of 83%, paper and cardboard are amongst the most recycled materials in the world - the highest of any packaging material. Furthermore, between 2005 and 2015 forests in Europe, which provide wood for making paper and packaging materials, grew by 44,000 square kilometres - that's an area bigger than the size of Switzerland and amounts to over 1,500 football pitches everyday.

Two Sides has a wealth of resources to explain the sustainability and attractiveness of paper and cardboard packaging. These include the website, newsletters, videos, infographics and the new facts booklet which explores seven powerful facts about paper packaging's positive impact on the environment.

Jonathan Tame, Managing Director of Two Sides, says: 'We are delighted Smurfit Kappa recognises and values the information Two Sides has created. Together, we can inform consumers and businesses of the great sustainable attributes of paper and cardboard, the natural and renewable choice.'

Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 12:54:02 UTC
