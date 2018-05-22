Log in
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC
Smurfit Kappa : produces pioneering and sustainable primary packaging for food

05/22/2018

22nd May 2018

Smurfit Kappa's pioneering MB12 carton is now available for primary packaging. The food-safe MB12 packaging helps customers to eliminate mineral oil migration with a sustainable solution.

The Smurfit Kappa MB12 technology is designed to prevent the migration of mineral oil into packaged food. MB12's efficiency has been verified by Eurofins, the world leader in food and pharmaceutical product testing, to give customers full confidence that the primary packaging acts as a barrier to provide robust protection against outside influences.1

An independent year-long study by the Technical University of Dresden found that Smurfit Kappa's MB12 was the most effective product on the market for protecting packaged food against potential contamination.2

Lars Henriksson, VP Product Development, Smurfit Kappa Paper Division, says: 'Our customers have a diverse set of needs and we are committed to helping them find the right primary packaging for their requirements.

'Product safety remains at the forefront of what we do as an industry. Developing our unique MB12 primary packaging further demonstrates how we are innovating to provide a broad range of sustainable solutions for our customers that not only meet all food safety standards but that go one step further.'

MB12 is made using natural ingredients in recycled board. It is 100 percent recyclable and can be delivered as FSC®chain-of-custody certified. Available in a range of weights, MB12 also protects against organoleptic3 effects of taste and odour into the food.

Notes

1. Mineral oil, which can be potentially harmful, mainly originates from printing inks which can remain in recycled packaging in low quantities due to the recycling process. Other sources of mineral oil include food additives, processing aids and lubricants used in the food processing industry. This includes organic compounds such as DIPN, POSH, ROSH, ROAH, PFOS/PFOA, Bisphenol A, NIAS, and Oligomers.

2. Compared with products available at time of testing in Q1 2016.

3. Organoleptic properties are those that are experienced via the senses, including taste and smell.

Disclaimer

Smurfit Kappa Group plc published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 07:10:05 UTC
