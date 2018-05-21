Snai : Comunicato Stampa per conto di Playtech - autorizzazione ADM per cessione quota di maggioranza

Si acclude alla presente comunicato stampa per conto di Playtech plc in relazione al soddisfacimento di talune condizioni sospensive relative all'acquisizione del capitale sociale di Snaitech.

On behalf of Playtech plc, is enclosed hereinafter press release on the occurrence of certain conditions precedent in relation to the acquisition of the Snaitech corporate capital.

Playtech PLC ("Playtech" or the "Group")

Update on the acquisition of Snaitech S.p.A -

Consent from Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli, the Italian gaming regulatory authority

21 May 2018

Further to the announcement dated 12 April 2018 and the publication of the shareholder circular on 11 May 2018 regarding Playtech's agreement with certain shareholders of Snaitech S.p.A ("Snaitech") for the Group to acquire approximately 70.6 per cent. of the issued share capital of Snaitech (the "Initial Acquisition") and, subject to completion of the Initial Acquisition, to subsequently make a mandatory takeover offer for the remaining shares in Snaitech not held by the Group (the "Mandatory Takeover Offer" and together the with the Initial Acquisition, the "Transaction"), Playtech is pleased to announce that it has received formal consent to the Transaction from Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli, the Italian gaming regulatory authority.

The General Meeting for shareholders relating to the Transaction will take place on 29 May 2018 and Playtech now expects completion of the Initial Acquisition to occur in June 2018.

The overall Transaction is expected to complete later this year.

For further information please contact:

Playtech plc

+44 (0) 16 2464 5954

James Newman, Head of Investor Relations

Headland (PR adviser to Playtech)

+44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Lucy Legh

Stephen Malthouse

- Ends -

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading software and services supplier to many of the world's leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution. Playtech's Financials Division, named TradeTech Group, operates both on a B2C and B2B basis.

Playtech has in total c.5,000 employees across 17 countries.