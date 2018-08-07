Log in
Snam : and Terna working on long term national energy scenarios with a workshop dedicated to storylines

08/07/2018 | 04:51pm CEST

On July 24th, Snam and Terna organised the Workshop 'Storylines for long term energy scenarios in Italy'. Several stakeholders invited by the two companies attended the workshop, held in Snam's head quarter in San Donato Milanese.

Snam and Terna, with a view to coordinating the scenarios underpinning the future development plans for transmission and transport networks in the electricity and gas sectors at national level, are working together - in compliance with Resolutions 654/2017/R/eel and 689/2017/R/gas by the national regulator ARERA (Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment) - for the realization of the Document describing the energy Scenarios, whose publication is expected by September 2019.

The workshop, attended by many stakeholders - including institutions, sector operators and research institutes - has been divided into two sessions. In the first one the two companies presented - in general terms - the process of building energy scenarios in Italy and in Europe. In the second, interactive one, the participants have been divided into three work tables and discussed at depth with the representatives of Snam and Terna the first step of this process: the construction of the 'storylines', the founding macro hypotheses for each scenario.

The workshop made it possible to gather feedback and comments from the participants, who expressed appreciation for the work done by the two companies and for their commitment in involving external actors from the initial phases of the project.

Disclaimer

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 14:50:03 UTC
