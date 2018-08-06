Snam : and api Group sign agreement for 200 natural gas fuelling stations in Italy

Rome, 6 August 2018 - Snam and api Group have signed a framework agreement for the development of approximately 200 new natural gas and biomethane fuelling stations in Italy, within IP commercial network. The agreement is part of both companies' commitment to promoting sustainable mobility and aims to extend the distribution network of natural gas for transport throughout the country.

Under the agreement, Snam and api Group will jointly identify existing fuelling stations on the IP ordinary and motorway networks where they will be able to install facilities to supply CNG (compressed natural gas) to cars. Distributors of LNG (liquefied natural gas) for heavy-duty vehicles are also under consideration. The first 30 stations will be contractualized within the first few months of 2019.

The use of natural gas in transport is one of the leading technologies available to help reduce emissions and improve air quality, as well ensuring significant financial benefits for consumers.

Today's agreement will help promote sustainable mobility in Italy therefore benefitting both the environment and consumers. Snam4Mobility's initiatives are aimed at sector operators to support the development of natural gas and biomethane fuelling stations and their increased presence in the country's various regions, which will help improve the quality of supply to consumers.

The diffusion of innovative and sustainable fuels such as methane is consistent with the development path of the api Group which is today, with over 5000 service stations throughout Italy, the leading Italian operator in the fuel sector by number of distribution points, thanks also to the recent acquisition of TotalErg. Api's goal is to stay close to customers by responding to all their needs related to mobility, through economically and environmentally sustainable offers. Today's agreement with Snam is a firm contribution to the creation of an efficient national infrastructure for alternative fuels, which is one of api Group's main objectives.

Italy is the leading European market for natural gas consumption for vehicles, with over 1 million existing vehicles using CNG. Liquefied gas is an immediate and readily available solution to eliminate particulate matter and reduce CO 2 emissions in heavy-duty transport, and is growing rapidly: the number of vehicles using this fuel in Italy has increased from less than 100 in 2015 to approximately 1,000 today.

Snam contacts

Press Office: Tel. +39 02 37037273

[email protected]

Investor Relations: Tel. +39 02 37037898

[email protected]

Web site: www.snam.it

api Group contacts

External Relations: Tel. 06 84934417

Press Office: Tel. 06 84933644

[email protected]

Website: www.gruppoapi.com