SNAM (SRG)
Snam: report on the purchase of treasury shares

07/27/2018 | 08:22am CEST

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 27 July 2018 - Snam acquired between 20 and 26 July 795,423 of its own shares at an average price per share equal to 3.6570 euro, for an aggregate amount of 2,908,825.37 euro. The purchases were made within the share buyback programme pursuant to the resolution of the Shareholder Meeting on 24 April 2018. The start of the purchase plan was announced to the market on 18 June.

On the basis of information provided by the intermediary agent appointed for the implementation of the programme, the details of the purchases of treasury shares on the MTA (Electronic Stock Market) are reported below on a daily basis:

Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Average price (euro)

Consideration (euro)

20/07/2018

166,276

3.6681

609,917.00

23/07/2018

0

0.00

0.00

24/07/2018

225,000

3.6435

819,787.50

25/07/2018

333,270

3.6570

1,218,768.39

26/07/2018

70,877

3.6733

260,352.48

Since the start of the purchase plan Snam acquired 19,007,518 own shares (equal to 0.55% of the share capital), for an aggregate amount of 67,365,455.94 euro.

Following the purchases, and taking into consideration the treasury shares already held, as of 26 July 2018 Snam holds 109,930,143 shares equal to 3.17% of the share capital.

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
