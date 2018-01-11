Log in
SNAM SPA (SRG)

SNAM SPA (SRG)
Report
Snam : Foundation and Confagricoltura at the awarding ceremony of the "Coltiviamo Agricoltura Sociale" contest

01/11/2018

The Chairman of Snam Foundation Carlo Malacarne intervened in Rome at the awarding ceremony of the Confagricoltura 'Coltiviamo Agricoltura Sociale' (farming social agriculture) contest to present the collaboration established by protocol signed between the latter and Snam Foundation.

Carlo Malacarne illustrated the objectives of the Foundation created in 2017 to contribute to the civil, cultural and economic growth of the Country in areas of public interest. More in detail, it has been announced an organization of calls for tenders that will lead to the free loan of some land owned by Snam to subjects able to develop social farming practices.

'We begin from the territories and the lands - Malacarne explained - enhancing the experiences and skills of the players who live there and to encourage the dissemination of innovative and supportive practices capable of offering concrete solutions to the different aspects of social vulnerability'.

SNAM S.p.A. published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 17:19:02 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 2 554 M
EBIT 2017 1 376 M
Net income 2017 915 M
Debt 2017 11 572 M
Yield 2017 5,42%
P/E ratio 2017 15,32
P/E ratio 2018 14,41
EV / Sales 2017 10,1x
EV / Sales 2018 9,94x
Capitalization 14 192 M
Chart SNAM SPA
Duration : Period :
Snam SpA Technical Analysis Chart | SRG | IT0003153415 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SNAM SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,36 €
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Alverà Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlo Malacarne Chairman
Alessandra Pasini Chief Financial Officer
Elisabetta Oliveri Independent Non-Executive Director
Francesco Gori Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAM SPA-0.64%16 950
ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP0.17%18 681
ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP6.51%5 793
DCP MIDSTREAM LP5.53%5 646
TC PIPELINES, LP0.36%3 739
BOARDWALK PIPELINE PARTNERS, LP0.46%3 271
