The Chairman of Snam Foundation Carlo Malacarne intervened in Rome at the awarding ceremony of the Confagricoltura 'Coltiviamo Agricoltura Sociale' (farming social agriculture) contest to present the collaboration established by protocol signed between the latter and Snam Foundation.

Carlo Malacarne illustrated the objectives of the Foundation created in 2017 to contribute to the civil, cultural and economic growth of the Country in areas of public interest. More in detail, it has been announced an organization of calls for tenders that will lead to the free loan of some land owned by Snam to subjects able to develop social farming practices.

'We begin from the territories and the lands - Malacarne explained - enhancing the experiences and skills of the players who live there and to encourage the dissemination of innovative and supportive practices capable of offering concrete solutions to the different aspects of social vulnerability'.