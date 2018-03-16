Log in
SNAP INC (SNAP)
  Report  
Snap Inc. : to Participate in the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference

03/16/2018 | 12:01am CET

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that Imran Khan, chief strategy officer, will participate in the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong on March 19 at 12:30 p.m. HKT.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on Snap Inc.'s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: https://investor.snap.com/events-and-presentations/events

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Our products empower people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 321 M
EBIT 2018 -724 M
Net income 2018 -1 351 M
Finance 2018 674 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 15,8x
EV / Sales 2019 10,5x
Capitalization 21 485 M
Chart SNAP INC
Duration : Period :
Snap Inc Technical Analysis Chart | SNAP | US83304A1060 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SNAP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 15,6 $
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evan Thomas Spiegel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Lynton Independent Chairman
Anrew Vollero Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Murphy Director & Chief Technology Officer
Steven Michael Horowitz Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNAP INC22.18%21 485
GRUBHUB INC54.29%9 526
MOMO INC (ADR)52.25%7 312
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC42.93%7 242
QUDIAN INC - ADR13.24%5 027
COLOPL INC-20.64%1 169
