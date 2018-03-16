Snap Inc. : to Participate in the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that Imran Khan, chief strategy officer, will participate in the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong on March 19 at 12:30 p.m. HKT.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on Snap Inc.'s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: https://investor.snap.com/events-and-presentations/events

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Our products empower people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

