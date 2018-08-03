Log in
SNAP INC (SNAP)

SNAP INC (SNAP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/02 10:03:09 pm
12.7 USD   +2.58%
01:41aSNAP : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
Snap : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

08/03/2018 | 01:41am CEST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Thorpe Poppy

8/2/2018

Snap Inc [SNAP]

C/O SNAP INC., 63 MARKET

STREET

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

VENICE, CA 90291

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially OwnedTable II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Thorpe Poppy

C/O SNAP INC., 63 MARKET STREET VENICE, CA 90291

X

Signatures /s/ Atul Porwal, Attorney-in-fact

8/2/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned constitutes and appoints each of Michael J. O'Sullivan, Atul Porwal, Eric Jensen and Seth Gottlieb, signing individually, the undersigned's true and lawful attorneys-in fact and agents to:

(1) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer, director, or, if applicable, as a beneficial owner of more than 10% of a registered class of securities of Snap Inc. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 (including any amendments thereto) in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the rules thereunder and a Form ID, Uniform Application for Access Codes to File on EDGAR;

(2) do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned that may be necessary or desirable to execute such Forms 3, 4, or 5 or Form ID (including any amendments thereto) and timely file such forms with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and

(3) take any other action of any nature whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney will be in such form and will contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, will lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Exchange Act.

This Power of Attorney will remain in full force and effect until the earliest to occur of (a) the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, (b) revocation by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, or (c) as to any attorney-in-fact individually, until such attorney-in-fact is no longer employed by the Company or Cooley LLP.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of July 23, 2018.

/s/ Poppy Thorpe

Poppy Thorpe

Disclaimer

Snap Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 23:40:07 UTC
