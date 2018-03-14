

Heidelberg, March 2018 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE today announced its SNP Interface Scanner has achieved SAP certification as powered by the SAP NetWeaver(R) technology platform. The solution integrates with SAP NetWeaver and allows users to automatically analyze and document interfaces with minimal effort. This enables companies to gain valuable insights into their system landscape and the changes that occur over time. The software identifies and eliminates unused interfaces and connections that are no longer used, for example connections to test systems. As a result, business processes are optimized and the security and agility of IT systems enhanced.

The SAP(R) Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that SNP Interface Scanner version 17.12 is powered by SAP NetWeaver. Solutions that are powered by SAP NetWeaver can be more quickly and easily integrated into SAP solution environments. Customers can benefit from improved interoperability with SAP applications and with the large ecosystem of solutions that run on SAP NetWeaver. Choosing an SAP-certified solution can also help reduce overall IT investment costs and risks.

"We are delighted to announce the successful achievement of our SNP Interface Scanner, now certified as powered by SAP NetWeaver," said Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither, CEO of SNP SE. "The ability of SNP Interface Scanner to run on SAP NetWeaver and interoperate with other SAP NetWeaver-based solutions will prove highly beneficial to our current and future customers. It is further proof of the high performance delivered by SNP software. The certifications enable us to provide even better support for companies during data analysis and data transformation projects, in particular concerning SAP S/4HANA. At the same time, we are providing further impetus for the expansion of our software business."

About SNP

SNP SE helps organizations transform their business models and use new technologies. Its software and services make it easier to implement technical or commercial changes in global business applications.

SNP CrystalBridge(R) and SNP Transformation Backbone(R) with SAP Landscape Transformation constitute a world-leading software suite for data transformation, enabling SNP to analyze, apply and track changes in IT systems using automated processes. They significantly improve quality while making transformation projects much faster and more cost-effective. The SNP Group employs over 1,350 people worldwide.

The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated a turnover of around EUR 122 million in the 2017 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

SAP, SAP NetWeaver and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

