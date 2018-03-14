Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/14 09:30:00 am
36.375 EUR   -0.34%
SNP SE :
EQ
02/15SNP SCHNEIDER N : Getting ready - U.S. GDPR Implementation Plan for ..
PU
01/31SNP SCHNEIDER N : SE Records Significant Revenue Growth in the 2017 ..
PU
SNP SE:

03/14/2018 | 08:25am CET


DGAP-Media / 14.03.2018 / 08:20

SNP Schneider-Neureither SE solution is certified as powered by SAP NetWeaver (R)
 

SNP Interface Scanner Is Certified as
Powered by SAP NetWeaver(R)

Following SNP Transformation Backbone(R) with SAP Landscape Transformation,
Further SNP Transformation Software Is Certified by SAP

Heidelberg, March 2018 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE today announced its SNP Interface Scanner has achieved SAP certification as powered by the SAP NetWeaver(R) technology platform. The solution integrates with SAP NetWeaver and allows users to automatically analyze and document interfaces with minimal effort. This enables companies to gain valuable insights into their system landscape and the changes that occur over time. The software identifies and eliminates unused interfaces and connections that are no longer used, for example connections to test systems. As a result, business processes are optimized and the security and agility of IT systems enhanced.

The SAP(R) Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that SNP Interface Scanner version 17.12 is powered by SAP NetWeaver. Solutions that are powered by SAP NetWeaver can be more quickly and easily integrated into SAP solution environments. Customers can benefit from improved interoperability with SAP applications and with the large ecosystem of solutions that run on SAP NetWeaver. Choosing an SAP-certified solution can also help reduce overall IT investment costs and risks.

"We are delighted to announce the successful achievement of our SNP Interface Scanner, now certified as powered by SAP NetWeaver," said Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither, CEO of SNP SE. "The ability of SNP Interface Scanner to run on SAP NetWeaver and interoperate with other SAP NetWeaver-based solutions will prove highly beneficial to our current and future customers. It is further proof of the high performance delivered by SNP software. The certifications enable us to provide even better support for companies during data analysis and data transformation projects, in particular concerning SAP S/4HANA. At the same time, we are providing further impetus for the expansion of our software business."

About SNP
SNP SE helps organizations transform their business models and use new technologies. Its software and services make it easier to implement technical or commercial changes in global business applications.

SNP CrystalBridge(R) and SNP Transformation Backbone(R) with SAP Landscape Transformation constitute a world-leading software suite for data transformation, enabling SNP to analyze, apply and track changes in IT systems using automated processes. They significantly improve quality while making transformation projects much faster and more cost-effective. The SNP Group employs over 1,350 people worldwide.

The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated a turnover of around EUR 122 million in the 2017 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

SAP, SAP NetWeaver and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, press only:

SNP Press Contact
Paola Krauss
Tel.: +49 172 72 95 928
E-mail: [email protected]



End of Media Release

Issuer: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Key word(s): Information technology

14.03.2018 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637
Fax: +49 6221 6425 470
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP Media

663633  14.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663633&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 120 M
EBIT 2017 0,01 M
Net income 2017 -1,21 M
Debt 2017 4,07 M
Yield 2017 0,62%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 37,66
EV / Sales 2017 1,68x
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
Capitalization 197 M
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER &
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider Neureither & Technical Analysis Chart | SHF | DE0007203705 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 40,8 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Schneider-Neureither Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Drill Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry Göttler Chief Operating Officer
Achim Westermann Chief Technical Officer
Rainer Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE14.06%245
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.85%146 751
ACCENTURE5.62%103 793
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.85%89 942
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING1.40%52 674
VMWARE, INC.1.49%50 731
