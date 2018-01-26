SNP SE: SNP bolsters management team with software industry veteran David Kenneson



SNP bolsters management team with software industry veteran David Kenneson

- Company takes further step to accelerate growth of SNP software licenses globally

Heidelberg, Germany, January 26, 2018 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, which is offering its customers the world's leading software suite for data transformations, announces the appointment of software industry veteran David Kenneson to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, Mr. Kenneson is responsible for the expansion and further development of the SNP software business while leading the global sales organization.

David Kenneson has a successful track record of global and American leadership roles. Most recently, he was CRO of Quintiq, a supply chain software company. Prior to Quintiq, he held various leadership roles for other software companies, including SAP where he was Vice President of Strategic Industries. At SNP, he is deeply involved with Sales, Marketing, and their supporting teams across all countries.

"David will be the principal advocate for our focus on software and our increasing globalization. As we continue our company's rapid growth and expansion, his global industry experience will also help us advance our execution capabilities to a higher level," said Andreas Schneider-Neureither, Group CEO of SNP SE.

"SNP takes on our customers' greatest challenges and provides full enablement of customer transformation strategies due to our unique portfolio of software and our proven service capabilities. SNP is poised exactly where it needs to be for accelerating growth and expansion," said Kenneson, CRO of SNP SE.

About SNP

SNP helps companies transform business models and roll out new technologies. Its software and services make it easier to execute technical or commercial changes in global business applications.

Together, CrystalBridge(R) and SNP Transformation Backbone(R) with SAP(R) LT constitute the world's leading data transformation suite for automatically analyzing, applying and tracking changes in IT systems. They significantly improve quality while making transformation projects much faster and more cost-effective.

The SNP Group employs over 1,350 people worldwide. It is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany generated EUR 81 million in revenue in 2016. It serves medium-sized as well as multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). The company has been listed as a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea/SE) since 2017.

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

