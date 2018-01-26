Log in
SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner : bolsters management team with software industry veteran David Kenneson

01/26/2018 | 08:08am CET
Heidelberg, Germany, January 26, 2018 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, which is offering its customers the world's leading software suite for data transformations, an-nounces the appointment of software industry veteran David Kenneson to the newly cre-ated role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, Mr. Kenneson is responsible for the expansion and further development of the SNP software business while leading the global sales organization.
Read the full press release: SNP bolsters management team with software industry veteran David Kenneson

Topics: Insider, News, SNP

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:04:02 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 119 M
EBIT 2017 -0,05 M
Net income 2017 -1,23 M
Debt 2017 4,89 M
Yield 2017 0,79%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 34,74
EV / Sales 2017 1,60x
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
Capitalization 186 M
Chart SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER &
Duration : Period :
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Technical Analysis Chart | SHF | DE0007203705 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER &
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 40,8 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Schneider-Neureither Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Drill Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry Göttler Chief Operating Officer
Achim Westermann Chief Technical Officer
Rainer Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG9.69%231
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.85%153 913
ACCENTURE4.91%103 138
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES17.59%93 270
VMWARE, INC.10.09%55 617
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING4.19%54 150
