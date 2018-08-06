Societe Generale : 06.08.2018 Availability of the 2018 interim financial report (PDF 113Ko)

Paris, 6 August 2018

Availability of an update of the 2018 Registration Document

Societe Generale informs the public that a second update to the 2018 Registration Document filed on 8 March 2018 under number D.18-0112, has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 6 August 2018.

It includes the information of the interim financial report for the first half-year 2018.

This interim financial report comprises the following pages of the update:

- Financial statements as at 30 June 2018: pages 56 to 170;

- Interim management report: pages 3 to 41;

- Statement of the person responsible: page 186;

- Statutory auditors' report on the financial information for the first half-year 2018: pages 171 and 172.

This document is available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for in the regulations in force and may be consulted in the "Regulated information" section of the Company's website (http://www.societegenerale.com/en/measuring-our-performance/information-and-publications/regulated_information)as well as on the AMF's website.

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth, aiming to be the trusted partner for its clients, committed to the positive transformations of society and the economy.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 147,000 members of staff in 67 countries and supports on a daily basis 31 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

 French Retail Banking, which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

 International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

 Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.

