SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Societe Generale : Aims to Resolve Two U.S. Legal Disputes

03/19/2018

By Pietro Lombardi

Societe Generale SA (GLE.FR) said on Monday it is entering a more active phase of discussions with U.S. authorities as it aims to resolve outstanding litigation in the coming weeks.

The acceleration in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission regards two legal disputes, one related to the Libor interest rate benchmark and the other over transactions involving Libyan counterparties, the French bank said.

"The financial impact of the disputes cannot be determined with certainty," the bank said. Societe Generale's provisions for litigation stood at 2.3 billion euros ($2.83 billion) as of December 31, 2017, as previously reported. Of this sum, about EUR1 billion is allocated for these litigations.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at [email protected]

