Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE (GLE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Societe Generale : Appointments within the Financial Institutions Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 06:56pm CEST

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking is pleased to announce the following appointments within its Coverage and Investment Banking team dedicated to financial institutions. These appointments are effective since June 2018.

Stefan Goetz is appointed Head of Corporate Finance for the Financial Institutions Group. Stefan is responsible for the Financial Institutions Group's Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), Equity Capital Markets (ECM) and acquisition finance activities. Based in London, he reports to Jose Enrique Concejo, Global Head of Financial Institutions Group.

Grégoire Audibert is appointedDeputyHead of Corporate Finance for the Financial Institutions Group. Grégoire also acts as Head of Equity Capital Markets for financial institutions.

Based in Paris, he reports to Stefan Goetz.

Thierry Bastos is namedSenior Banker, in charge of the global relationship for a client portfolio comprised of Swiss financial institutions and corporates, and Head of Financial Institutions Group for Switzerland. Based in Zurich, Thierry reports to Jose Enrique Concejo and Hugues de La Marnierre, Societe Generale's Country Head for Switzerland.

The Financial Institutions Group provides integrated investment banking services for banks, insurers, fund managers, pension funds, financial sponsors as well as the public sector. It brings together a team of senior coverage bankers as well as experts in acquisition finance, ECM, M&A.

Press contacts:
London: Murray Parker - +44 20 7676 6771 - [email protected] - @SG_presse
Paris : Fanny Rouby - + 33 1 57 29 11 12 - [email protected]

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 16:55:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
06:56pSOCIETE GENERALE : Appointments within the Financial Institutions Group
PU
01:58pSOCIETE GENERALE : Appointments Within SG CIB Financial Institutions Group
AQ
07/25SOCIETE GENERALE : Deputy Assistant Attorney General Matthew S. Miner Remarks at..
AQ
07/21SOCIETE GENERALE : eyes Nhon Trach 3&4 thermal power plants
AQ
07/20SOCIETE GENERALE : Horizon growth prompts North American expansion with appointm..
AQ
07/18SOCIETE GENERALE : Four startups winners of the Banking Cybersecurity Innovation..
PU
07/18SOCIETE GENERALE : Was Decorated at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2018
AQ
07/17SOCIETE GENERALE : Claire Calmejane appointed Chief Innovation Officer
PU
07/13FIRST ABU DHABI BANK : FAB sells Jordan operations to Societe Generale
AQ
07/13SOCIETE GENERALE : White & Case Advises Bank Syndicate on Euro 600 Million Secur..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/20LEAGOLD : A Brand New Mid-Tier Gold Miner With A More Than 100% Near-Term Upside.. 
06/04Global Stocks Go Green Following Robust May Jobs Report (Wall Street Breakfas.. 
06/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Futures Advance On Jobs Blowout 
06/04CENTRAL BANKS' BALANCE SHEETS : The First (And Only?) Refuge Of Bears 
06/04UniCredit exploring merger with SocGen 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 872 M
EBIT 2018 6 867 M
Net income 2018 3 597 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,13%
P/E ratio 2018 8,27
P/E ratio 2019 7,25
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 29 695 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 45,5 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-14.76%34 852
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.71%388 655
BANK OF AMERICA5.25%312 596
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.52%288 480
WELLS FARGO-4.02%284 332
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%245 812
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.