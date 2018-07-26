Societe Generale : Appointments within the Financial Institutions Group

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking is pleased to announce the following appointments within its Coverage and Investment Banking team dedicated to financial institutions. These appointments are effective since June 2018.

Stefan Goetz is appointed Head of Corporate Finance for the Financial Institutions Group. Stefan is responsible for the Financial Institutions Group's Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), Equity Capital Markets (ECM) and acquisition finance activities. Based in London, he reports to Jose Enrique Concejo, Global Head of Financial Institutions Group.

Grégoire Audibert is appointedDeputyHead of Corporate Finance for the Financial Institutions Group. Grégoire also acts as Head of Equity Capital Markets for financial institutions.

Based in Paris, he reports to Stefan Goetz.

Thierry Bastos is namedSenior Banker, in charge of the global relationship for a client portfolio comprised of Swiss financial institutions and corporates, and Head of Financial Institutions Group for Switzerland. Based in Zurich, Thierry reports to Jose Enrique Concejo and Hugues de La Marnierre, Societe Generale's Country Head for Switzerland.

The Financial Institutions Group provides integrated investment banking services for banks, insurers, fund managers, pension funds, financial sponsors as well as the public sector. It brings together a team of senior coverage bankers as well as experts in acquisition finance, ECM, M&A.

