Societe Generale : hopes for resolution to Libor, Libya inquiries within weeks

03/19/2018 | 09:07am CET
A view shows the logo on the headquarters of French bank Societe Generale at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Societe Generale SA said on Monday that it hoped to resolve "within weeks" U.S. investigations into alleged Libor rigging and transactions made by the French bank involving Libyan counterparts.

The French bank said in a statement that dealings with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission were approaching a conclusion.

"Societe Generale has entered into a phase of more active discussions with these US authorities with a view to reaching a resolution of these two matters within the coming weeks," the bank said.

On Thursday, a source close to the bank told Reuters the sudden departure of deputy chief executive Didier Valet was agreed as part of the negotiations with U.S. authorities on a financial settlement over the Libor submissions.

Societe Generale said that it could not determine the financial impact of disputes and that as of Dec 31, 2017, it had booked in a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) provision for all disputes into its financial statements.

Within this provision is approximately 1 billion euros that is allocated to the Libor and Libyan investigations, the bank said.

($1 = 0.8154 euros)

(Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Laurence Frost)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 492 M
EBIT 2018 7 872 M
Net income 2018 3 831 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,15%
P/E ratio 2018 9,73
P/E ratio 2019 8,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 36 506 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | GLE | FR0000130809 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 49,7 €
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
Philippe Heim Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE4.96%44 430
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.95%399 851
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.58%347 370
BANK OF AMERICA8.74%328 822
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.99%287 460
WELLS FARGO-7.86%279 846
