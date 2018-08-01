Sodastream International : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ: SODA), the leading manufacturer of home beverage carbonation systems, announced today its results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018:

Revenue increased 31.3% to $171.5 million , compared to $130.6 million in the second quarter of 2017

, compared to in the second quarter of 2017 Operating income increased 89.1% to $31.8 million , compared to $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2017

, compared to in the second quarter of 2017 Net income increased 81.7% to $26.1 million , compared to $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2017

, compared to in the second quarter of 2017 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 77.9% to $1.14 compared to $0.64 in the second quarter of 2017

"We are extremely pleased to be reporting the most successful quarter in our Company's history," commented Daniel Birnbaum, Chief Executive Officer of SodaStream. "The product, distribution and marketing initiatives we are executing across our global portfolio of markets continue to propel our business to new heights and strengthen our foundation for future growth. Most notably, sales of sparkling water maker units increased 22% to over 1 million in the second quarter and sales of gas refill units grew 17% to an all-time record 9.7 million. These results underscore the progress we are making towards our primary strategic objectives of expanding household penetration and increasing usage of our home carbonation system. I believe we are now positioned better than ever to drive continued growth and increased shareholder value over the long-term, especially as SodaStream is a great alternative to single-use plastic bottles which are being revealed as a hazard not only to the environment but also to human health".

Second Quarter 2018

Geographical Revenue Breakdown

Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2017



June 30, 2018



Increase

(decrease)



Increase (decrease)





In millions USD



%

Western Europe

$ 81.6



$ 108.4



$ 26.8





32.9 % The Americas



28.1





38.4





10.3





36.4 % Asia-Pacific



13.0





17.7





4.7





36.1 % Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa



7.9





7.0





(0.9)





(11.6) % Total

$ 130.6



$ 171.5



$ 40.9





31.3 %

Product Segment Revenue Breakdown

Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2017



June 30, 2018



Increase



Increase





In millions USD



%

Sparkling Water Maker Starter Kits

$ 46.9



$ 64.9



$ 18.0





38.3 % Consumables



81.7





102.8





21.1





25.8 % Other



2.0





3.8





1.8





87.0 % Total

$ 130.6



$ 171.5



$ 40.9





31.3 %

Product Segment Unit Breakdown

Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2017



June 30, 2018



Increase



Increase







In thousands



%

Sparkling Water Maker Starter Kits



859





1,047





188





21.9 %

CO2 Refills



8,282





9,674





1,392





16.8 %

Flavors



5,340





5,785





445





8.3 %



Revenue increased $40.9 million, or 31.3%, to $171.5 million compared to $130.6 million in the same period in 2017 driven by growth in most of the Company's geographic regions, primarily Germany, France, Canada and the U.S. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates ("FX") positively impacted revenue by approximately $8.0 million, mainly driven by the strengthening of the Euro/U.S. Dollar exchange rate compared to the same period last year.

Gross margin increased 620 basis points to 59.3% compared to 53.1% for the same period in 2017. Gross margin was positively impacted by leveraging fixed infrastructure costs on higher revenue, the additional gross margin associated with the new French distribution model and the positive FX impact. The net FX impact on gross profit was approximately $7.0 million.

Sales and marketing expenses were $52.4 million, or 30.6% of revenue, compared to $40.9 million, or 31.3% of revenue, in the same period in 2017. Advertising and promotion expenses increased by $6.2 million to $27.2 million, or 15.9% of revenue, compared to $21.0 million, or 16.0% of revenue, in the same period in 2017. Sales team, distribution and logistics expenses were $25.2 million, or 14.7% of revenue, compared to $19.9 million, or 15.2% of revenue, in the same period in 2017.

General and administrative expenses increased $5.8 million to $17.4 million, or 10.2% of revenue, compared to $11.6 million, or 8.9% of revenue, in the same period in 2017. The increase was mainly due to higher share-based payment expenses and additional expenses associated with the new French distribution model.

Operating income increased 89.1% to $31.8 million, or 18.5% of revenue, compared to $16.8 million, or 12.9% of revenue, in the same period in 2017. The net positive FX impact on operating income was approximately $5.0 million.

Net financial expense was $1.1 million compared to $0.6 million in the same period in 2017. Tax expense was $4.5 million with an effective tax rate of 14.8%, compared to $1.8 million with an effective tax rate of 11.1% in the same period in 2017.

Net income was $26.1 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, based on 23.0 million weighted shares outstanding, compared to net income of $14.4 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, based on 22.5 million weighted shares outstanding in the same period in 2017.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and financial investments totaling $171.7 million compared to $155.2 million at December 31, 2017.

Cash flow from operations less investing activities was $24.4 million compared to $10.8 million in the same period in 2017.

Working capital increased 21.7% to $161.0 million compared to $132.3 million at December 31, 2017. Inventories increased 30.5% to $126.7 million compared to $97.1 million at December 31, 2017.

Six months 2018

Geographical Revenue Breakdown

Six Months Ended

















June 30, 2017



June 30, 2018



Increase (decrease)



Increase (decrease)





In millions USD



%

Western Europe

$ 151.6



$ 193.7



$ 42.1





27.8 % The Americas



53.7





73.9





20.2





37.6 % Asia-Pacific



25.2





33.3





8.1





32.3 % Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa



15.4





14.2





(1.2)





(8.2) % Total

$ 245.9



$ 315.1



$ 69.2





28.1 %

Product Segment Revenue Breakdown

Six Months Ended

















June 30, 2017



June 30, 2018



Increase



Increase





In millions USD



%

Sparkling Water Maker Starter Kits

$ 87.5



$ 114.9



$ 27.4





31.3 % Consumables



153.7





194.5





40.8





26.6 % Other



4.7





5.7





1.0





21.1 % Total

$ 245.9



$ 315.1



$ 69.2





28.1 %

Product Segment Unit Breakdown

Six Months Ended

















June 30, 2017



June 30, 2018



Increase



Increase







In thousands



%

Sparkling Water Maker Starter Kits



1,629





1,805





176





10.8 %

CO2 Refills



15,884





17,946





2,062





13.0 %

Flavors



10,543





11,217





674





6.4 %



Revenue increased 28.1% to $315.1 million from $245.9 million in the same period in 2017 driven by growth in most of the Company's geographic regions, primarily Germany, U.S., France and Canada. Changes in FX positively impacted revenue by approximately $20.0 million, mainly driven by the strengthening of the Euro/U.S. Dollar exchange rate.

Gross margin increased 450 basis points to 57.4% compared to 52.9% in the same period in 2017. Gross margin was positively impacted by leveraging fixed infrastructure costs on higher revenue, the positive FX impact and changes in product mix, partially offset by an adverse impact on cost of revenue from the strengthening of the Israeli shekel against the U.S. Dollar. The net FX impact on gross profit was approximately $15.0 million.

Sales and marketing expenses were $95.8 million, or 30.4% of revenue, compared to $75.7 million, or 30.8% of revenue, in the same period in 2017. The increase in sales and marketing expenses was mainly due to higher advertising and promotion expenses. Advertising and promotion expenses increased by $10.4 million to $47.7 million, or 15.1% of revenue, compared to $37.3 million, or 15.2% of revenue, in the same period in 2017. Sales team, distribution and logistics expenses were $48.1 million, or 15.3% of revenue, compared to $38.4 million and 15.6% of revenue, in the same period in 2017.

General and administrative expenses were $32.0 million, or 10.2% of revenue, compared to $21.7 million, or 8.8% of revenue in 2017. The increase was mainly due to higher share-based payment expenses, additional expenses associated with the new French distribution model and the impact from FX.

Operating income increased 62.6% to $53.1 million, or 16.9% of revenue, compared to $32.7 million, or 13.3% of revenue in the same period in 2017. The net positive FX impact on operating income was approximately $8.0 million.

Net financial expense was $1.6 million compared to net financial income of $0.4 million in the same period in 2017. Tax expense was $6.8 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 13.3%, compared to $4.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 12.0%, in the same period in 2017.

Net income was $44.7 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, based on 23.0 million weighted shares outstanding, compared to net income of $29.1 million, or $1.3 per diluted share, based on 22.5 million weighted shares outstanding in the same period in 2017.

Guidance

For 2018, the Company currently expects full year revenue to increase approximately 23% over 2017 revenue, up from its previous guidance of approximately 15%.

Operating income for 2018 is now expected to increase approximately 44% over 2017 operating income, compared to its previous guidance of approximately 15%.

Diluted earnings per share is now expected to increase approximately 31% over 2017, compared to its previous guidance of an approximate 8% increase.

This guidance now assumes an increase in share-based payment expense of approximately $13.0 million over 2017, up from previous guidance of approximately $12.0 million. This guidance is based on assumed average exchange rates of 1.17 Euro/U.S. Dollar and 3.60 U.S. Dollar/Israeli Shekel.

Conference Call and Management Commentary

A supplemental slide presentation has been furnished as part of today's report of a foreign private issuer on a Form 6-K and will be posted on the Company's website at http://sodastream.investorroom.com.

The Company has scheduled a conference call for 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (U.S. time) today (Wednesday, August 1, 2018) to review the Company's financial results. The conference call will be broadcast over the Internet as a "live" listen only Webcast. To listen, please go to: http://sodastream.investorroom.com . Listeners are urged to login approximately 20 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin in order to register, as well as download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the Webcast will be available for 30 days after the call.

Consolidated Statements of Operations In thousands (other than per share amounts)





























For the six months ended



For the three months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2017



2018



2017



2018





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenue

$ 245,929



$ 315,130



$ 130,637



$ 171,485

Cost of revenue



115,793





134,235





61,218





69,851



































Gross profit



130,136





180,895





69,419





101,634



































Operating expenses































Sales and marketing



75,677





95,756





40,855





52,426

General and administrative



21,652





32,034





11,617





17,426

Other expenses, net



142





-





142





-



































Total operating expenses



97,471





127,790





52,614





69,852



































Operating income



32,665





53,105





16,805





31,782



































Financial expense (income), net



(408)





1,594





645





1,130



































Income before income tax



33,073





51,511





16,160





30,652



































Income tax expense



3,969





6,833





1,790





4,542





































































Net income for the period



29,104





44,678





14,370





26,110





















































Net income per share































Basic

$ 1.34



$ 1.99



$ 0.66



$ 1.15

Diluted

$ 1.30



$ 1.94



$ 0.64



$ 1.14



































Weighted average number of shares































Basic



21,673





22,506





21,794





22,644

Diluted



22,464





23,012





22,502





22,980







Consolidated Balance Sheets as of





























December 31,



June 30,





2017



2018





(Audited)



(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 85,168



$ 96,707

Financial investments



70,000





74,995

Inventories



97,088





126,678

Trade receivables ,net



124,352





135,379

Other receivables



19,250





20,263

Derivative financial instruments



404





1,532

Total current assets



396,262





455,554



















Property, plant and equipment



171,543





171,703

Intangible assets



38,365





45,997

Deferred tax assets



6,435





9,758

Other receivables



4,260





4,244

Total non-current assets



220,603





231,702



















Total assets



616,865





687,256



















Liabilities















Derivative financial instruments



215





-

Trade payables



61,215





70,973

Income tax payable



14,350





18,026

Provisions



2,602





2,925

Other current liabilities



30,461





30,949

Total current liabilities



108,843





122,873



















Employee benefits



2,403





2,788

Other non-current liabilities



164





165

Deferred tax liabilities



4,279





5,303

Total non-current liabilities



6,846





8,256



















Total liabilities



115,689





131,129



















Shareholders' equity















Share capital



3,599





3,700

Share premium



234,406





248,937

Translation reserve



(10,738)





(15,097)

Retained earnings



273,909





318,587

Total shareholders' equity



501,176





556,127



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 616,865



$ 687,256







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





















































For the six months ended



For the three months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2017



2018



2017



2018





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities































Net income for the period

$ 29,104



$ 44,678



$ 14,370



$ 26,110



































Adjustments:































Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



8,327





10,488





4,933





5,065

Amortization of intangible assets



1,536





2,013





754





1,133

Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments and

financial investments



(330)





533





1,076





(1,072)

Other expenses, net



142





-





142





-

Share based payment



1,594





6,608





1,137





4,405

Interest income, net



(161)





(141)





(108)





(83)

Income tax expense



3,969





6,833





1,790





4,542







44,181





71,012





24,094





40,100

Increase in inventories



(6,997)





(18,580)





(3,533)





(10,890)

Increase in trade and other receivables



(3,765)





(9,044)





(15,517)





(5,329)

Increase in trade payables and other liabilities



12,244





7,195





6,907





9,700

Increase (decrease) in employee benefits



192





35





111





(78)

Increase in provisions



576





323





559





201







46,431





50,941





12,621





33,704

Interest paid



(67)





(105)





(39)





(59)

Income tax received



115





22





15





2

Income tax paid



(2,438)





(6,107)





(88)





(2,513)

Net cash from operating activities



44,041





44,751





12,509





31,134



































Cash flows from investing activities































Interest received



228





247





147





143

Investment in bank deposits



(7,000)





-





-





-

Investment in financial investments



-





(5,000)





-





-

Proceeds from investment grants



3,903





-





1,177





-

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



1,563





222





1,563





185

Proceeds from (payment for) derivative financial instruments, net



1,379





(1,871)





581





(735)

Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired



-





(20,828)





-





1,050

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment



(9,885)





(11,140)





(4,670)





(6,334)

Acquisition of intangible assets



(1,095)





(1,747)





(504)





(1,041)

Net cash used in investing activities



(10,907)





(40,117)





(1,706)





(6,732)



































Cash flows from financing activities































Proceeds from exercise of employee share options



9,749





8,024





2,223





347

Net cash from financing activities



9,749





8,024





2,223





347



































Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



42,883





12,658





13,026





24,749

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



50,250





85,168





80,403





73,518

Effect of exchange rates fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents



1,398





(1,119)





1,102





(1,560)



































Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 94,531



$ 96,707



$ 94,531



$ 96,707



The following tables present the Company's revenue, by

region and product type for the periods presented, as well as such revenue

by region and product type as a percentage of total revenue:





Six months ended



Three months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2017



2018



2017



2018





(Unaudited) (Unaudited)



(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





Revenue (in thousands)



























Western Europe

$ 151,579



$ 193,715



$ 81,556



$ 108,399

The Americas



53,680





73,876





28,113





38,343

Asia-Pacific



25,191





33,331





13,018





17,714

Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa



15,479





14,208





7,950





7,029

Total

$ 245,929



$ 315,130



$ 130,637



$ 171,485











































Six months ended



Three months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2017



2018



2017



2018





(Unaudited) (Unaudited)



(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





As a percentage of revenue



























Western Europe



61.7 %



61.5 %



62.4 %



63.2 % The Americas



21.8 %



23.4 %



21.5 %



22.4 % Asia-Pacific



10.2 %



10.6 %



10.0 %



10.3 % Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa



6.3 %



4.5 %



6.1 %



4.1 % Total



100.0 %



100.0 %



100.0 %



100.0 %











































Six months ended



Three months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2017



2018



2017



2018





(Unaudited) (Unaudited)



(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





Revenue (in thousands)



























Sparkling Water Maker starter kits (including

exchange cylinders)

$ 87,499



$ 114,874



$ 46,908



$ 64,895

Consumables



153,684





194,508





81,715





102,825

Other



4,746





5,748





2,014





3,765

Total

$ 245,929



$ 315,130



$ 130,637



$ 171,485











































Six months ended



Three months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2017



2018



2017



2018





(Unaudited) (Unaudited)



(Unaudited) (Unaudited)





As a percentage of revenue



























Sparkling Water Maker starter kits (including

exchange cylinders)



35.6 %



36.5 %



35.9 %



37.8 % Consumables



62.5 %



61.7 %



62.6 %



60.0 % Other



1.9 %



1.8 %



1.5 %



2.2 % Total



100.0 %



100.0 %



100.0 %



100.0 %







































Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA*





























Six months ended



Three months ended





June 30,



June 30,





2017



2018



2017



2018







(Unaudited)





(In thousands)





























Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

























Net income

$ 29,104



$ 44,678



$ 14,370



$ 26,110



Interest income, net



(161)





(141)





(108)





(83)



Other components of financial expense (income), net



(247)





1,735





753





1,213



Income tax expense



3,969





6,833





1,790





4,542



Depreciation and amortization



9,863





12,501





5,687





6,198



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 42,528



$ 65,606



$ 22,492



$ 37,980





*The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is the same as its previous presentation of EBITDA except that the Company has broken out separately the element of "Financial expense (income), net" that is attributable to interest and other components of financial expense (income), net.

