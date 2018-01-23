Log in
SODEXO
Sodexo: Annual Shareholders' Meeting of January 23, 2018

01/23/2018 | 08:01pm CET

Denis Machuel becomes Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo


Paris, January 23, 2018 - Sodexo's Annual Shareholders' meeting was held on January 23, 2018 at la Maison de la Mutualité, in Paris, and was chaired by Sophie Bellon.

 

Quorum was established at 77.5 %, and 1,498 shareholders were present, represented or voted by correspondence.

 

All the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors were adopted, notably:

  • The dividend per share was set at 2.75 euros, representing a 14.6% increase from the previous year.
  • Five directors' mandates were renewed, resulting in a balanced Board that includes 50% independent directors, an excellent gender balance, and representation from 5 nationalities.

 

The detailed results of the votes will be available on Sodexo's website as of January 24, 2018 in the section "Finance - Shareholders - Shareholders' meeting".

At the end of the Shareholders' Meeting of January 23, 2018, Denis Machuel succeeded Michel Landel and officially became Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo. Sophie Bellon thanked Michel Landel for his commitment and determination throughout the years, during which he contributed to Sodexo's growth. Sophie Bellon also welcomed the arrival of Denis Machuel, who has all the qualities and experience to meet the challenges facing Sodexo in the future.

About Sodexo

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50 years of experience: from food services, reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from Meal Pass, Gift Pass and Mobility Pass benefits for employees to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business and financial model and its ability to continuously develop and to engage the commitment of its 427,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is a member of the CAC 40 and DJSI Indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2017)
20.7 billion euro in consolidated revenues
427,000 employees
19th largest employer worldwide
80 countries
100 million consumers served daily 17 billion euro market capitalization (as of January 10, 2018)

 

Contacts

Media Investor Relations
Laura Schalk

Tél : +33 1 57 75 85 69

[email protected] 		Virginia Jeanson

Té. : +33 1 57 75 80 56

[email protected] 

 

 


 

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5683955-9390-4cbf-9d2d-f114f67035bf


© GlobeNewswire 2018
08:01p SODEXO : Annual Shareholders' Meeting of January 23, 2018
