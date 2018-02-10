Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

SoftBank : Challenge Grows For Uber in Japan -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2018 | 08:48am CET
By Mayumi Negishi in Tokyo and Alyssa Abkowitz in Beijing

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (February 10, 2018).

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co. is teaming up with SoftBank Group Corp. to help Japan's taxi industry deploy cars more efficiently, in a move likely to stymie the ambitions of Uber Technologies Inc. in the country.

Didi said on Friday it will set up a joint venture with SoftBank's Japanese telecom unit to adapt its ride-hailing platform for local taxi companies, which have been slow to adapt new technologies. The two companies said they would begin trial services in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and Fukuoka within the year.

Didi, which is already working with Daiichi Taxi Co. on a way to allow Chinese tourists to use its app in Japan, plans to work with multiple taxi companies, according to two people familiar with the matter. The Chinese ride-hailing firm will name three members of the joint venture's management team, including the chief executive, one of them said.

SoftBank, which arranged Didi's partnership with Daiichi Taxi, is the biggest investor in Uber, having invested $7.7 billion last month to take a 15% stake. The Japanese conglomerate has also sunk more than $9 billion into Didi.

SoftBank believes Didi is in a better position than Uber in Japan because of the large number of existing Didi users visiting the country, according to a person familiar with SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's thinking. Transport Ministry officials have welcomed Didi's partnership with Daiichi Taxi, saying it will improve services to Chinese visitors and help cut demand for unauthorized Chinese ride-hailing apps in Japan.

Japan's large fleets of taxis and generally high-quality service and dense public transportation networks have flummoxed Uber. Ride-hailing apps continue to face strong opposition from government officials, who cite safety and liability concerns, as well as the taxi industry and auto makers.

Toyota Motor Corp. on Thursday said it is pumping Yen7.5 billion ($69 million) into a taxi-hailing app called JapanTaxi, set up by taxi firms to fight Uber's attempts to break into Japan.

Write to Mayumi Negishi at [email protected] and Alyssa Abkowitz at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
08:48a SOFTBANK : Challenge Grows For Uber in Japan -- WSJ
02:06a Waymo accepts $245 million and Uber's 'regret' to settle self-driving car dis..
02/09 SOFTBANK : China's Didi, SoftBank target Japan in taxi-hailing push
02/08 SPRINT : Tops the Podium at the 2018 Winter Games for the Best FREE High-Speed D..
02/08 SPRINT : and Prince Royce Announce Winners from #LiveUnlimited The Dreams Academ..
02/08 Japan warns on Brexit - we cannot continue in UK without profit
02/08 European stocks fall as rebound ends, volatility jumps
02/08 Swiss Re in talks to sell stake to SoftBank
02/08 Swiss Re in talks to sell stake to SoftBank
02/08 Swiss Re in talks to sell stake to SoftBank
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/09 SoftBank, Yahoo Japan, Aeon team on online retail venture
02/09 Why Masayoshi Son Is Buying Into Swiss Re
02/08 BAOZUN : How To Invest In The World's Largest Middle Class
02/07 NIKKEI : SoftBank to list 30% of mobile unit for ¥2T raise
02/07 SoftBank Group ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 9 108 B
EBIT 2018 1 060 B
Net income 2018 376 B
Debt 2018 12 209 B
Yield 2018 0,50%
P/E ratio 2018 24,83
P/E ratio 2019 13,33
EV / Sales 2018 2,40x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 9 695 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 9984 | JP3436100006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12 540  JPY
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & President
Rajeev Misra Director & Head-Strategic Finance
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Yun Ma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-4.47%89 055
AT&T-5.02%218 364
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.80%196 090
NTT DOCOMO INC-0.37%96 342
VODAFONE GROUP-13.34%74 921
KDDI CORP-8.17%61 958
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.