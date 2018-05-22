SoftBank : Completion of Early Redemption of Foreign Currency Denominated Senior Notes Issued in 2013

Press Releases 2018

May 22, 2018

SoftBank Group Corp.

SoftBank Group Corp. ('SBG') announces that SBG has completed the early redemption of its Foreign Currency Denominated Senior Notes issued in 2013 (the 'Notes'), which was announced on April 20, 2018 ('Early Redemption of Foreign Currency Denominated Senior Notes Issued in 2013 '). The Notes have been cancelled and there are no Notes outstanding.