SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
SoftBank : Completion of Early Redemption of Foreign Currency Denominated Senior Notes Issued in 2013

05/22/2018

Press Releases 2018

May 22, 2018
SoftBank Group Corp.

SoftBank Group Corp. ('SBG') announces that SBG has completed the early redemption of its Foreign Currency Denominated Senior Notes issued in 2013 (the 'Notes'), which was announced on April 20, 2018 ('Early Redemption of Foreign Currency Denominated Senior Notes Issued in 2013 '). The Notes have been cancelled and there are no Notes outstanding.

  • Releases, announcements, presentations and other information available from this page and elsewhere on this website were prepared based on information available and views held at the time of preparation and speak only as of the respective dates on which they are filed or used by SoftBank Group Corp. or the applicable group company, as the case may be. Such information is subject to change and may become out-of-date. Such information may also contain forward-looking statements which are by their nature subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Please read legal notices in its entirety prior to viewing any information available on this website.

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 01:34:06 UTC
